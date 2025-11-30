Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from an ugly win over Minnesota Vikings

The Seattle Seahawks clawed their way to an ugly win over the Minnesota Vikings today, coming out on top at home by a score of 26-0. They got it done despite another rough game from quarterback Sam Darnold, who struggled against his former team's highly-aggressive defense.

Here are your studs and duds for Seattle this week.

Dud: QB Sam Darnold

For the third straight week, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold was not on his A-game. While he was better than the heinous outing he had against the Rams two weeks ago, he's still pretty flustered and out of rhythm compared to where he was a month ago. Credit the Vikings defense for relentless pressure, which helped contain Darnold to just 14/26 for 128 yards, no touchdowns and a 67.5 passer rating.

Dud: Seahawks offensive line

In Sam Darnold's defense, it's tough to do anything good when you're getting pass protection like he got today from Seattle's starting offensive line. As per usual, right guard Anthony Bradford was the worst offender, but nobody really covered themselves in glory blocking against Brian Flores' blitzes. In the end, Darnold took four sacks, five QB hits and a lot more pressures.

Stud: RBs Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet

Seattle also had trouble getting their run game going early on, but Kenneth Walker eventually found his feet and proved difficult to stop once he did. Zach Charbonnet was a little less efficient but still managed to put up 52 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Walker posted 56 rushing yards on 13 attempts.

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball during the second half against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Dud: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The biggest surprise of the day was a shockingly quiet outing from Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was contained by a defense for the first time this season. With defenders draped all over him, JSN was only targeted four times the whole game and finished with just two catches for 23 yards.

Stud: LB Ernest Jones

Ernest Jones plays a major role every week whether it shows up in the box score or not - but sometimes he pops out. That's what he did today with his pick-six on rookie Max Brosmer, who made a very inadvisable throw as he was being taken down for a sack by DeMarcus Lawrence. Jones took it back all the way 84 yards for six. He later picked off Brosmer again in the fourth quarter and finished the game with a team-high 12 total tackles.

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) runs back for an interception during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Stud: OLB DeMarcus Lawrence

The rumors of DLaw's demise appear to be unfounded. After taking a beating in the media all offseason after signing him, Lawrence has been a valuable contributor for the Seahawks all season. Lawrence kept that trend going today, contributing to two turnovers by pressuring on Brosmer's pick-six and forcing a fumble from behind on Aaron Jones.

Stud: K Jason Myers

Sam Darnold couldn't get going, so the Seahawks had to rely on their kicker to generate a lot of their points. Jason Myers did his part, connecting on all four of his field goal attempts, including one from 56 yards out. That makes him 28/33 on the season.

