NFL pundit points out the Seattle Seahawks’ biggest potential pitfall

Talk about a fascinating piece? Jared Dubin of CBS Sports took a closer look at the top 11 NFL teams in terms of the best odds (via Draft Kings) to win Super Bowl LX. Dubin’s focus is on what could trip up each of these contenders on the way to an NFL championship.

The Seattle Seahawks boast an 8-3 record and are just one game behind the 9-2 Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West. Mike Macdonald’s club owns an impressive plus-107 scoring differential. The ‘Hawks entered Week 13 with the league’s ninth-ranked offense and ninth-ranked defense. Only the Colts and Lions are averaging more points per game, and Macdonald’s club is allowing just 19.7 points per outing (6th in the NFL).

So what could actually prevent the Seahawks from capturing the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy? Dubin feels it’s the club’s ability to play from behind.

“We’ve really only seen one game so far this season where the Seahawks didn’t play in a neutral or positive script for most of the game, and it didn’t go well. Sam Darnold probably sees Rams’ defensive coordinator Chris Shula in his sleep, given what’s happened the last two times Darnold played against his unit.”

That would be the team’s 21-19 loss in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium in which the Seahawks’ slinger was picked off four times. Prior to that, then-Vikings’ quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked nine times and turned over the ball twice in Minnesota’s 27-9 playoff loss to Sean McVay’s team in 2024.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrates sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Seattle likes to be able to keep pass volume down,” added Dubin, “and especially to avoid straight drop-back passes when the defense knows the pass is coming. That’s how the team is built. If you get a lead on the Seahawks, we’ve seen them become a totally different offense. Of course, the Seattle defense makes getting that lead in the first place very difficult. But if you can, then it becomes a much different game from there on out.”

It will be interesting to see if Macdonald and company have to rally once or twice to win any of the club’s final six outings. Keep in mind that this is a talented team that has lost three games by a total of nine points.

