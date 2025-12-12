Jaxon Smith-Njigba may set NFL record more impressive than Calvin Johnson's

At least count, Seattle Seahawks star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba is going to have to average over 134 receiving yards per game over the last month of the season in order to catch Calvin Johnson's single-season record.

That's a pretty tall order in the modern NFL, but the good news is that JSN can make league history another way - one that's arguably more impressive than Megatron's record.

According to Douglas Clawson at CBS Sports, Smith-Njigba may end up as the first player in the Super Bowl era to wind up leading the league in receiving as part of a team that passes less often than any other in the NFL.

CBS Sports on JSN

"Smith-Njigba's pace is slowing down, but incredibly, he's in range of becoming the first player in the Super Bowl era to lead the NFL in receiving yards on a team with the fewest pass attempts in the NFL. What a remarkable season."

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

This is bananas.

In addition to his ridiculous production as part of the league's heaviest rushing offense, JSN has managed to post awesome numbers against some of the game's best shutdown cornerbacks.

Last week, he was often matched up against Falcons star A.J. Terrell, and he still managed to drop 92 yards and two touchdowns on Atlanta.

Earlier in the season, JSN put in an even more-incredible perfomrnace against Derek Stingley and a Houston Texans defense that has allowed the fewest points per game. He went off for 123 yards and a touchdown that week.

The only team that's had any real success against JSN this year has been the Minnesota Vikings, who took a total team approach to slowing him down with multiple defenders and different looks. The Vikings held him to 23 yards on two catches.

However, no other team has managed to keep Smith-Njigba under 79 yards in a game for the season.

This is easily the greatest season any receiver has had in franchise history - and one of the best the NFL has ever seen. Picking up JSN's fifth-year option is a no-brainer, and right now he looks to be worth every penny of a market-setting contract at wide receiver when the time comes.

