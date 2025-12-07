NFL analyst predicts Falcons defense shut downs Seahawks' biggest weapon

Week 14 wasn't a game that required the Seattle Seahawks (9-3) to be at their very best, as they went on the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons (4-8). The Seahawks, however, needed to be aware of the danger they were heading into with another potential trap game this season. One reason the Seahawks may be heading into a trap is the potential problems they could face offensively against the Falcons’ defense.

CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell listed his bold predictions going into Week 14. Potentially his biggest take of the week is Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba being shut down for the second consecutive game. The two main reasons for JSN being limited again are the Falcons’ blitz-friendly pass rush and the stellar play of some of the defensive backs.

The Falcons are ranked third in the league in sacks accounted for this season (41). This Falcons’ defense loves to blitz consistently with linebackers and even defensive backs.

Last Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and the offensive line were unprepared for the multiple different blitzing schemes that caused dysfunction in the passing game. JSN was held to two catches for 23 yards. It was the first time that he was held to under 75 receiving yards in a game this season.

Meanwhile, the cornerback that JSN will likely face often, Mike Terrell, is having a stellar season. In 10 games played, Terrell has allowed only 19 receptions (out of 35 targets) for 212 yards, no touchdowns, and a 72.6 passer rating. He, along with the pass rush, has been a key reason why the Falcons are ranked eighth in the league in passing yards allowed per game (187.5).

The Falcons will utilize their greatest attributes on defense to ensure they have a chance at upsetting the Seahawks. A win over Seattle would help save Atlanta’s season and get a win after losing six of its last seven games.

There is a lot on the line for the Seahawks as well. They have to get their elite offensive production back after a rough outing against the Vikings in Week 13. JSN is the key to getting the offense. He has the advantage over defenders like Terrrell as he can rely on his height, breakout speed, great hands, and incredible route-running ability.

If he can get some big catches and be there in quick passing plays to bail out quarterback Sam Darnold, then the Seahawks won’t have to worry much about their lack of offensive production.

