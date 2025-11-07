Analyst expects Jaxon Smith-Njigba to make NFL history vs. Cardinals
Even if he doesn't play another game this year, Jaxon Smith-Njigba will have had a really strong 2025 season. In nine games the breakout Seattle Seahawks superstar has totaled 58 catches, 948 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
The regular season is only half over, though - and we may not have even seen this new version of JSN at his absolute best yet.
At least one NFL analyst is expecting Smith-Njigba to make history this weekend. Here's Garrett Podell at CBS Sports making a bold prediction for JSN in Week 10.
"Smith-Njigba will become the first player since 1970 to go for at least 8 catches and at least 120 yards receiving in five consecutive games in Seattle's Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals."
As Podell mentions, Arizona has a pretty strong passing defense this year. However, they wouldn't be the first top-notch defense that JSN goes off on this season.
Three weeks ago he was matched up against the NFL's top scoring defense and lining up across from one of the league's best cover cornerbacks in Derek Stingley. It didn't matter, and Smith-Njigba posted 123 yards and a touchdown.
JSN also posted huge stat lines against tough defensive units in Jacksonville (162 yards, one TD) and San Francisco (124 yards).
However, for what it's worth the Cardinals have done better containing Smith-Njigba than any other team has this year. In their Week 4 matchup Arizona held JSN to five targets, four catches and 79 yards, all season lows.
Much has changed this that early matchup, though. For one thing, Sam Darnold has fully found his stride and is on a heater. Since Week 5 Darnold has posted 11 touchdowns to go with three interceptions and has only taken three sacks.
Better yet, the Seahawks have added another major weapon to their passing game by trading for Rashid Shaheed. Defenses will find it much more difficult to double JSN, as the Cardinals did successfully for most of that Thursday night game.
It's also worth mentioning that when it really mattered Smith-Njigba turned on the jets and brought his game to another level. Going into the fourth quarter JSN had been effectively shut down, but he made four huge catches down the stretch, including two on the game-winning drive.
The lesson is that right now JSN is having a bit of a Michael Jordan moment - meaning no matter what you throw at him, he's going to get his numbers.
