Defining the 'New Energy' in Seahawks Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February, but it all starts with the work they put in training camp in late July.

The Seahawks are returning most of the roster that won a Super Bowl less than six months ago, but there is a difference between that group and the one currently in the training camp trenches.

"You can feel the excitement and the energy," Jaxon Smith-Njigba said via Ari Horton of the team's website.

"Having a great year is awesome. We want to repeat that of course, but coming in, there's been a new energy. It's a fresh start and we're ready to get going and ready to take the next step as a team and a new beginning so to speak. We're excited and juiced up to get it going."

Seahawks Have More to Accomplish After Super Bowl Victory

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks know what it takes to get the job done, but they know they are going to need to do things differently in order to win this upcoming Super Bowl since no two seasons are the same.

"It's going to be a new story, but we want to create a new story with this upcoming season," Smith-Njigba said via Horton. "It's different. We have different guys, different people in the building. It's going to be a unique story and a unique challenge, different from last year."

Brian Fleury, Seahawks Target Back-to-Back Titles

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the new people in the building is offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, who is taking over for Klint Kubiak, who departed this offseason to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fleury is hoping to create a "similar but different" offense in Seattle, one that captures the best elements of last year's Super Bowl winner while also bringing in new wrinkles that made the San Francisco 49ers so successful over the past few years.

The Seahawks are coming into the season with a target on their back and their opponents will attack the challenge of facing them a little bit differently than they did a year ago. That should force the Seahawks to pivot themselves and evolve as other teams do.

The Seahawks will have to find their groove here early on in training camp, which should get them to where they want to go. By establishing these strong habits in the summer, they will be able to fall back on that when things get tough during the trials and tribulations of the season.

If the Seahawks can learn from their experiences while also understanding that things will be different in the upcoming year, they should be able to remain one of the best teams in the league and bring another Lombardi Trophy home.

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