Josh Jobe Primed for Key Role as Seahawks’ No. 2 Corner

When the Seattle Seahawks dominated most of the way to their second Super Bowl title in franchise history, the front office knew there would be teams going for the available key players. The Seahawks lost four key veterans from last season’s team, including two in the secondary. The front office decided to re-sign cornerback Josh Jobe and let Riq Woolen walk to another team via Free Agency. This is a move that shows not only that the Seahawks move on from the distractions that Woolen brought, but also that they believe Jobe can be one of the top players on the Dark Side Defense.

From College to Full-Time Starter with the Seahawks

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jobe was a four-star recruit where he choose to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide despite initially committing to his hometown Miami Hurricanes. He was able to make his first start in his sophomore season, but he became a full-time starter in his junior season in 2020. Jobe was an underrated lockdown cornerback in his two full seasons. Jobe accumulated 93 total tackles, 67 solo tackles, 15 pass breakups, two interceptions, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Despite two stellar seasons, Jobe went undrafted and was picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles. Jobe found his way to Seattle after being cut by the Eagles during the 2024 preseason. He developed himself on the Seahawks practice squad for nearly three months before being added to the active roster. He played 10 games, while starting for six of them. Jobe often had an edge over Woolen as they alternated shifts at the No. 3 cornerback. Jobe finished last season with 54 total tackles, 41 solo tackles and 12 pass breakups in 16 games, with 15 of them being starts.

What Jobe Brings to the Seahawks

Through most of his career, Jobe has been undervalued due to his lack of ideal size. While he isn’t the biggest, the most efficient in zone coverage or the best tracker of the ball, Jobe is a tough player. He is not only an efficient tackler, but he also likes to deliver some aggression. He has the mentality that fits with the Dark Side Defense, where he wants to be part of the tackle or deliver the hit. Jobe’s ability to mirror his receiver’s movement and stay with him in routes might be one of his greatest attributes. It’s a big reason why head coach Mike Macdonald preferred Jobe over Woolen moving forward.

Jobe is A Part of the Seahawks’ Defensive Legacy

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) looks on before Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks signed Jobe to a three-year, $24 million extension because they believe he can be one of the top coverage players for years to come. There have been times when Jobe has been a team player while desiring to get better. He is part of the team’s identity to get better rather than play like the reigning Super Bowl champions. Seahawks fans loved his fire during Super Bowl LX when he bullied New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs after the play.

What makes him a culture fit for the Seahawks is that he had to work and grind to get to the spot where he is now. Jobe went from collegiate standout to undrafted rookie to key starter on a Super Bowl team in four years. His best seasons could potentially be in front of him as well. If Jobe can become a more efficient player at tracking the ball and playing zone coverage in certain packages, the odds of him being a Pro-Bowler like fellow Seahawks corner Devon Witherspoon would be even more likely.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter