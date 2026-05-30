Why Signing Josh Jobe Was Seahawks' Best Offseason Move

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe is emerging as one of the top players of the "Dark Side" defense that led the franchise to its second Super Bowl title.

Jobe signed a three-year deal worth $24 million this offseason, keeping him in Seattle until the end of the 2028 campaign. While he may not have been the biggest name in the Seahawks secondary, the work he did both on and off the field warranted a long-term extension. ESPN insider Bill Barnwell listed re-signing Jobe as the best move of Seattle's offseason.

"Jobe, who coincidentally came to the Seahawks from Philadelphia early in his career, delivered over the past two years as a starter, posting passer ratings of 76.6 and 77.0 in coverage in Seattle," Barnwell wrote.

"He's not as athletic as Woolen, but Jobe will be under contract for $9.5 million in 2026 with the team's option to pay him $6.5 million in 2027. Jobe can pay that off as a third cornerback, let alone as a starter."

Seahawks Get Josh Jobe For Affordable Deal

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Jobe, 28, played in 15 games this past season for the Seahawks, racking up 12 passes defensed and an interception.

Jobe can play in several different spots for the secondary, making him a versatile member of Seattle's defense. That is what makes his contract that much better. He can fill multiple needs for the Seahawks, which is part of what makes the "Dark Side" defense so successful.

The Seahawks could have spent elsewhere on defense in free agency with Riq Woolen, Coby Bryant and Boye Mafe all hitting free agency. However, all of them walked and signed more expensive contracts elsewhere. While they may have higher ceilings than Jobe, the Seahawks got him for an affordable amount and they should be thrilled with the value.

Jobe is expected to continue growing in the defensive scheme and that deal is only going to look more valuable down the line. Even with rookies Bud Clark and Julian Neal coming in to challenge for playing time, Jobe is expected to be an important member of the Seahawks secondary as they look to try and win a second straight Super Bowl title.

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