Key Seattle Seahawks assistant tabbed as potential NFL head coaching hire

It didn't take long for Seattle Seahawks fans to realize that head coach Mike Macdonald hit a home run with his latest offensive coordinator hire, but that excitement has turned to fear for many. Fear that some other team will now try to poach play-caller Klint Kubiak for one of the many head coaching openings expected to be available this offseason.

Those fears may not be unfounded.

Despite a few bumps along the way (most notably Sam Darnold's 4-interception week 11 meltdown in a loss to the Rams) the Seahawks offense has been mostly stellar in 2024. Seattle currently ranks second in the NFL in points per game at 29.5

And now, it appears, the league is taking notice. Kubiak's name is cropping up in all sorts of speculation about potential head coaching opportunities. Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut included Kubiak's in his list of the 10 best 2026 nfl head coaching candidates.

Here's Johnson's summary of what makes Kubiak an attractive candidate:

For the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season as the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator, it looked like Klint Kubiak would be the next big name. However, injuries ravaged that unit afterward, and Kubiak wound up seeking a fresh start with the Seattle Seahawks. Heading into Week 13,, Kubiak’s offense is 11th in EPA per Play (0.061), ninth in Success Rate (47.3 percent), second in yards-per-play average (6.3) and eighth in points per drive (2.41). He’s also spent time under two top coaches in Mike Macdonald and Kyle Shanahan, with those ties likely to make him even more appealing to franchise owners seeking that next bright, young coach. Matt Johnson, Sportsnaut.com

When asked earlier this week about his potential interest in becoming a head coach soon, Kubiak had this to say:

I want to win with the Seahawks. I want to win a lot of games here. All that stuff takes care of itself when you win." Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

It was a typically-measured response from the thoughtful Kubiak, who's communication style and energy behind the podium will never have him mistaken for Sean McVay.

Until this point, that's been my argument for why I think Kubiak is here to stay for at least a few years. NFL owners like to be blown away when they're about to hand out millions of dollars to a young, unproven head coach. That's simply not Kubiak's game.

But with his success on the field this year in Seattle, coupled with his long connection with the Shanahan family and it's coaching tree, it may be time for me to see the writing on the wall.

Klint Kubiak may very well be in demand as a head coaching candidate this offseason, after all.

