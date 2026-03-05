Seahawks Sign Starting Defender Before Free Agency Begins

Some Seattle Seahawks fans are nervous that the front office doesn’t have a plan to get some of their free agents re-signed to new deals. Luckily, the Seahawks got a key defensive player locked in after a tremendous breakout year this past season. The Seahawks and linebacker Drake Thomas have agreed to a two-year deal worth $8 million, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Thomas has the potential to earn $9 miillion based on incentives. The move comes at a great time, as it is right before free agency is about to start.

No-brainer move for Seahawks to get back Thomas

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

There were serious concerns for the Seahawks’ linebacker corps in terms of talent and depth. The Seahawks had Ernest Jones IV and Tyrice Knight starting, but early in the season, when Knight had an injury bug and inconsistent play, Thomas became an instant player. Thomas finished the regular season with 96 total tackles, 47 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits. 3.5 sacks, and a clutch interception in the 13-3 win in Week 18 over the San Francisco 49ers.

Thomas was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason, but the Seahawks wanted to ensure they kept the young and dynamic linebacker back in their starting defense. Thomas is also an overachiever, having been previously undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He adds a great story to the team roster of those who overcame challenges to become stars. More importantly, Thomas’ role with the Seahawks is crucial because he is dynamic and can be utilized in several different areas on the field. He can stay in zone to read where the ball is going, play in man-coverage, or be a spy in the passing game, or he can be sent in blitz packages. Head coach Mike Macdonald loves that Thomas is another force multiplier on the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense.

Thomas’ contract avoids problems for the future

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) reacts after an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Thomas’ new contract ensures that the Seahawks don’t have to find a new starting linebacker or a young player to develop. Seattle doesn’t have to use one of their four draft picks on a linebacker unless it gets a compensatory pick from the league.

Thomas’ contract is incredibly team-friendly, with only $8 million (possibly $9 million) spent on a force multiplier like Thomas. This move keeps the Seahawks at around $56 million in cap space to use through the remainder of the offseason. The Seahawks want to extend wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon to long-term deals.

Finally, it leaves room for the team to still make a big move this free agency, whether they re-sign their star players or reach out to others. Regardless, Thomas’ addition to the roster for another two years is a huge asset to the team and to his career as he can continue developing with an elite defense and potentially be one of the faces of the defense within the next few years.

