Latest NFL Backup QB Rankings Put Seahawks' Drew Lock in the Middle of the Pack

Drew Lock was part of the blockbuster trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2022 season. Lock, who was a second-round pick in 2019 out of Missouri, started 21 games in Denver and was given the chance to start in Seattle.

He was unable to beat out Geno Smith, though, and spent the next two years as his backup. Lock then left for the New York Giants in 2024, but returned in 2025 on a two-year deal. Clearly, Seattle has plenty of faith in him, especially since he kept rookie Jalen Milroe at bay and secured the No. 2 job last year.

Where does Drew Lock rank among NFL backup QBs

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock warms up before the game against the New England Patriots. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Not everyone seems to be huge fans, however, as SI.com's Gilberto Manzano has Lock as a middle-tier backup. In his recent QB2 NFL power rankings, Lock was ranked as a middle-of-the-pack backup, coming in at No. 17 on Manzano's rankings. Manzano did say the Seahawks clearly like him, and even reminded fans of his fantastic comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in 2023.

"Teams tend to favor backups they’re familiar with, as evidenced from the number of QBs listed here on their second or third stint with their respective teams. GM John Schneider must have really liked what he saw from Lock in 2022 and ’23 when he played under coach Pete Carroll and behind Geno Smith, because Schneider brought Lock back last year to work with coach Mike Macdonald and Sam Darnold," Manzano wrote.

"Lock struggled in five starts with the Giants during his one year away from Seattle. The 2019 second-round selection of the Broncos has made 28 career starts. He delivered a memorable performance in 2023, rallying the Seahawks to defeat the Eagles on Monday Night Football."

During his second stint, Lock hardly saw the field, appearing in just five games. He completed 2-of-3 passing attempts for 15 yards.

Drew Lock has plenty of starting experience to lean on

What gives Seattle confidence in Lock, especially over a younger player such as Milroe, is the experience he brings. Lock has played in 41 games with 28 starts. He's led his respective teams to a record of 10-18 while throwing for 6369 yards with 34 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

This doesn't guarantee he will continue to keep Milroe from surpassing him, but the experience is huge, especially for a team that once again has championship aspirations.

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