Seahawks 53-Man Roster Projections 1.0: Bubble Watch Before Training Camp

The rookies have already reported and the Seattle Seahawks are just a couple of days away from kicking off their first practice of 2026 training camp. Fans will get an up close and personal look at Seattle's camp this offseason, since they are the featured team in the Emmy Award-winning HBO series 'Hard Knocks'.

Seattle has a deep roster, and there are not a lot of spaces up for grabs as they prepare to defend their championship. That said, let's see what their 53-man roster could look like when they take the field in Week 1 of the regular season.

Quarterback (3)

Sam Darnold

Drew Lock

Jalen Milroe

Running Back (3)

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jadarian Price

George Holani

Emanuel Wilson

Zach Charbonnet (PUP)

Fullback (2)

Robbie Ouzts

Brady Russell

Wide Receiver (6)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Rashid Shaheed

Cooper Kupp

Tory Horton

Jake Bobo

Emmanuel Henderson

Tight End (3)

AJ Barner

Elijah Arroyo

Eric Saubert

Offensive Line (10)

Charles Cross

Grey Zabel

Jalen Sundell

Anthony Bradford

Abraham Lucas

Josh Jones

Mason Richman

Beau Stephens

Christian Haynes

Olu Oluwatimi

Offensive Summary, Bubble Players

Kansas wideout Emmanuel Henderson during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There aren't a lot of players on the bubble entering training camp, since Seattle has the majority of their starters back in 2026. The biggest difference will be running back Zach Charbonnet starting the season on the PUP, leaving the spot open for Jadarian Price and George Holani to fight for the starting spot while Charbonnet rehabs his knee.

Free agent addition Emanuel Wilson has been overlooked, and some may consider that he's on the bubble, but that's not likely the case. He played well for the Green Bay Packers and will give Seattle some much-needed depth, especially while Charbonnet is out.

At receiver, rookie Emmanuel Henderson does enough during camp for Seattle to go six deep at the position. The biggest camp battle will take place at right guard, where Anthony Bradford will have to hold off rookie Beau Stephens. He may do so to kick off the year, but Stephens will likely finish the season as the starter.

Defensive Line (5)

Leonard Williams

Byron Murphy II

Jarran Reed

Rylie Mills

Brandon Pili

EDGE (5)

DeMarcus Lawrence

Derick Hall

Uchenna Nwosu

Dante Fowler Jr.

Jared Ivey

Notable cuts: Aidan Hubbard

Linebacker (4)

Ernest Jones IV

Drake Thomas

Chazz Surratt

Tyrice Knight

Notable cuts: Patrick O'Connell

Cornerback (4)

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon celebrates after a play against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devon Witherspoon

Josh Jobe

Julian Neal

Nehemiah Prichett

Notable cuts: Andre Fuller

Safety (5)

Julian Love

Ty Okada

Nick Emmanwori

Bud Clark

Rodney Thomas II

Specialists (3)

Jason Myers, K

Michael Dickson, P

Chris Stoll, LS

Defensive Summary, Bubble Players

Seattle Seahawks tackle Brandon Pili against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie defensive tackle Deven Eastern is a player who would be on the bubble, needing to prove he's a better option than veteran Brandon Pili. Recent news put an end to that battle before it started, with Eastern beginning camp on the PUP with an unknown injury.

On the edge, undrafted rookie Aidan Hubbard has an opportunity to make the roster, but it won't be easy considering the depth Seattle has. In this prediction, he doesn't make the cut, but they would love to have him back on the practice squad.

Linebacker Patrick O'Connell is another bubble player who doesn't make the 53-man roster. He's joined by rookie Andre Fuller on the list of players who gets cut at the end of the preseason, which might be a little bit of a surprise considering Fuller was a standout during rookie minicamp. Seattle goes thin at the cornerback position with just four players, but that's because second year player. Nick Emmanwori has the talent to play at safety as well as in the nickel.

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