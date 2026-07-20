Seahawks 53-Man Roster Projections 1.0: Bubble Watch Before Training Camp
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The rookies have already reported and the Seattle Seahawks are just a couple of days away from kicking off their first practice of 2026 training camp. Fans will get an up close and personal look at Seattle's camp this offseason, since they are the featured team in the Emmy Award-winning HBO series 'Hard Knocks'.
Seattle has a deep roster, and there are not a lot of spaces up for grabs as they prepare to defend their championship. That said, let's see what their 53-man roster could look like when they take the field in Week 1 of the regular season.
Quarterback (3)
- Sam Darnold
- Drew Lock
- Jalen Milroe
Running Back (3)
- Jadarian Price
- George Holani
- Emanuel Wilson
- Zach Charbonnet (PUP)
Fullback (2)
- Robbie Ouzts
- Brady Russell
Wide Receiver (6)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Rashid Shaheed
- Cooper Kupp
- Tory Horton
- Jake Bobo
- Emmanuel Henderson
Tight End (3)
- AJ Barner
- Elijah Arroyo
- Eric Saubert
Offensive Line (10)
- Charles Cross
- Grey Zabel
- Jalen Sundell
- Anthony Bradford
- Abraham Lucas
- Josh Jones
- Mason Richman
- Beau Stephens
- Christian Haynes
- Olu Oluwatimi
Offensive Summary, Bubble Players
There aren't a lot of players on the bubble entering training camp, since Seattle has the majority of their starters back in 2026. The biggest difference will be running back Zach Charbonnet starting the season on the PUP, leaving the spot open for Jadarian Price and George Holani to fight for the starting spot while Charbonnet rehabs his knee.
Free agent addition Emanuel Wilson has been overlooked, and some may consider that he's on the bubble, but that's not likely the case. He played well for the Green Bay Packers and will give Seattle some much-needed depth, especially while Charbonnet is out.
At receiver, rookie Emmanuel Henderson does enough during camp for Seattle to go six deep at the position. The biggest camp battle will take place at right guard, where Anthony Bradford will have to hold off rookie Beau Stephens. He may do so to kick off the year, but Stephens will likely finish the season as the starter.
Defensive Line (5)
- Leonard Williams
- Byron Murphy II
- Jarran Reed
- Rylie Mills
- Brandon Pili
EDGE (5)
- DeMarcus Lawrence
- Derick Hall
- Uchenna Nwosu
- Dante Fowler Jr.
- Jared Ivey
Notable cuts: Aidan Hubbard
Linebacker (4)
- Ernest Jones IV
- Drake Thomas
- Chazz Surratt
- Tyrice Knight
Notable cuts: Patrick O'Connell
Cornerback (4)
- Devon Witherspoon
- Josh Jobe
- Julian Neal
- Nehemiah Prichett
Notable cuts: Andre Fuller
Safety (5)
- Julian Love
- Ty Okada
- Nick Emmanwori
- Bud Clark
- Rodney Thomas II
Specialists (3)
- Jason Myers, K
- Michael Dickson, P
- Chris Stoll, LS
Defensive Summary, Bubble Players
Rookie defensive tackle Deven Eastern is a player who would be on the bubble, needing to prove he's a better option than veteran Brandon Pili. Recent news put an end to that battle before it started, with Eastern beginning camp on the PUP with an unknown injury.
On the edge, undrafted rookie Aidan Hubbard has an opportunity to make the roster, but it won't be easy considering the depth Seattle has. In this prediction, he doesn't make the cut, but they would love to have him back on the practice squad.
Linebacker Patrick O'Connell is another bubble player who doesn't make the 53-man roster. He's joined by rookie Andre Fuller on the list of players who gets cut at the end of the preseason, which might be a little bit of a surprise considering Fuller was a standout during rookie minicamp. Seattle goes thin at the cornerback position with just four players, but that's because second year player. Nick Emmanwori has the talent to play at safety as well as in the nickel.
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.