Every Rookie to Watch During Seahawks Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks will soon start their full-team training camp to prepare for the upcoming 2026 NFL Season. There are going to be a lot of players to watch for in the remainder of the offseason. The rookies are already in their rookie minicamp preparing for the season and there are many expectations with this group.

There will be storylines for each rookie during training camps, but four players have a great deal of pressure. They will be the rookies to watch as they battle for key position spots for either the 53-man roster or a starting spot.

Jadarian Price - Running Back

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Price is already under the giant spotlight due to the departure of running back/Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III. The Seahawks also have to wait for Zach Charbonnet to return to full health from his ACL injury. This makes Price the immediate No. 1 running back heading into the season.

Head coach Mike Macdonald is already hyping up what he can do for the Seahawks’ offense and what is improving. It is going to be an opportunity for Price to attempt to showcase why deserve to be the No. 1 running back during camp against aggressive competition and an elite defense.

Bud Clark - Safety

Following quickly behind Price is the Seahawks’ second-round pick in safety Bud Clark. He isn’t expected to win a starting spot for the Seahawks’ defense, but it is going to be interesting to see Clark line up throughout training camp. Clark is primarily going to play safety behind Ty Okada, but he is dynamic enough to play multiple positions like nickelback, box safety, and even cornerback.

Clark will have to be a key player in the Seahawks’ talented and dynamic defense. This training camp will be one of the first opportunities for the Seahawks to install their defense with Clark being a big part of it.

Emmanuel Henderson Jr. - Wide Receiver

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (1) reacts during the second half against the Utah Utes at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are always some young players trying to make a good enough impression to earn a roster spot. Among them is Seahawks’ sixth-round pick, who has the potential to make surprising big plays on offense and special teams.

He could be a surprise addition to the 53-man roster, but he’ll have to compete against veterans like Irvin Charles, whom the Seahawks traded earlier in the offseason from the New York Jets. Henderson is going to have to step up on special teams if he wants to get an advantage over some veterans in training camp.

Andre Fuller - Cornerback

The players who were drafted in the back half of the draft are going to have a tough battle to earn a 53-man roster spot. Players like Andre Fuller have great physical attributes to separate themselves from their competition, but they need to display them in training camp.

Fuller had an impressive interception during OTAs and it isn’t the only play that has impressed the coaching staff. Like Henderson, Fuller needs to be an efficient special teams player just as much as he is on the defensive side of the ball for a dark-horse candidate like him to earn a roster spot.

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