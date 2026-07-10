Top 25 Seattle Seahawks Going into 2026 NFL Season: #20 Derick Hall

The Seattle Seahawks have a talented Super Bowl-winning roster. The roster is also young, which means there are plenty of chances for the team to get even better. One of the biggest concerns this summer was the future of the edge veterans, with several players in the final year of their deal.

The front office addressed this issue during the summer by extending Derick Hall to a new three-year, $42 million deal after this upcoming season. This helps with depth this upcoming season, but more importantly, this shows that the Seahawks are confident that Hall will have the tools and drive to have a potential breakout season.

Why Hall Could Be Ranked Higher?

Feb 5, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) shadow box at the San Jose Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a span of three seasons, Hall has become a fan favorite among the edge rusher group. Compared to former Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe, Hall has become more productive each season, but he is also a great player in terms of chemistry. He took a small backseat after the Seahawks signed DeMarcus Lawrence last offseason, but Hall found crucial ways to be productive. Hall was a more reliable run-stopper at 30 total tackles while still finding ways to get to the quarterback.

Hall saved his best performance of the season for Super Bowl LX, where he accounted for two tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss. He learned a lot this past season under Lawrence and defensive tackle Leonard Williams. He now has to take what he learned and turn it into a setting where he can do this for an entire season and postseason.

Hall possesses the explosive get-off, the athleticism and violent urgency to be a full-time starting edge rusher. He might get his chance if he beats out Uchenna Nwosu for the spot. He should at least earn double the reps with Mafe gone, allowing a more consistent edge rusher in rotation.

Why Hall Could Be Ranked Lower?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2024, his second season in the league, Hall played all 17 games, starting three of them. He accumulated 37 total tackles, six tackles for loss, eight sacks and 20 quarterback hits. This past season, he took a backseat behind Lawrence to learn how to be a more complete defender. He might get more chances to be a breakout player for the Seahawks this upcoming season, especially with Mafe gone.

The Seahawks have invested a lot in Hall over Mafe or another young edge rusher. They’re hoping that the experience he has gained, as well as his mentorship from older veterans, will be enough to help him be a more productive pass rusher. Hall has the tools to be a key defender this season and beyond, but his ranking here is more based on potential, starting this season.

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