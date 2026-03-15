Seahawks Sign Former First-Round Pick Noah Igbinoghene

It was only a matter of time before the Seattle Seahawks started filling in some of the holes in their roster. The Seahawks knew they weren’t likely to re-sign both free agent cornerbacks in Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe. The front office re-signed Jobe and let Woolen walk to another on a prove-it deal.

While many Seahawks fans and media outlets felt this was the move to make, the Seahawks had a new objective to address concerns of depth. That concern might be quieted thanks to the new addition of former first-round cornerback Noah Igbinoghene on a one-year deal, according to The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar.

Is Igbinoghene Starter Material?

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (6) interferes with a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith (6) at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

This move to sign Igbinoghene isn’t a clear-cut winner at cornerback, but it is enough to solidify depth and be a prime backup off the bench. Igbinoghene hasn’t been the star man-coverage he was drafted to be with the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft. While he hasn’t been the biggest star to shine for the Dolphins, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Washington Commanders, he has been an asset as a versatile, multi-purposeful cornerback.

In 69 games with 17 starts in his career, Igbinoghene has accumulated 119 total tackles, 80 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and 17 pass breakups. He was re-establishing himself as an impact player the past two seasons with the Commanders by accounting for 90 total tackles, 55 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and 12 pass breakups.

He played a good portion of his snaps at nickelback and outside cornerback for the Commanders in the last two seasons. Igbinoghene saw the field regularly, but he was getting too expensive for the Commanders, who needed to start paying more players.

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