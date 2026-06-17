Don’t Forget About Mason Richman As Seattle Sorts Out Their Offensive Line

The Seattle Seahawks clearly like Beau Stephens a lot. Enough to give up a 2027 draft pick in order to pick up the 5th rounder to select him. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Beau isn’t on the team come September. It’s even possible he starts. But either way, the roster spot he’s taking up is one less roster spot available to Mason Richman.

That’s not to say that other opportunities can’t arise. Christian Haynes could be on the way out, Olu Oluwatimi might get traded to a team that wants him as a starter, and if Anthony Bradford loses the starting job at right guard I doubt Seattle will want to keep him around at his elevated 2026 salary. But he’s in for a battle, even if these openings are there.

How He Got Here

Seattle Seahawks guard Mason Richman (78) during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Richman made varsity at Blue Valley High for the Tigers as a Sophomore, participating on offense as a tight end and on defense as an edge rusher. Working his way up to three-star status, he ultimately went to the Iowa Hawkeyes, who wanted him as an offensive tackle. And after a redshirt 2020 of three games, he became a stalwart on the line.

His four years of starting included 52 total starts, the final 43 of which were consecutive, all of his snaps coming at left tackle. On a Hawkeyes team that has become known for producing quality offensive linemen over the years, Richman has the most experience of any of them. His senior season was especially strong, as he allowed just seven pressures in thirteen games.

While Richman’s level of play in college was quite impressive, his testing scores were relatively unremarkable, and his physical attributes marked him as a likely guard convert at the next level. He nearly went undrafted before the Seahawks made him a seventh round pick. He saw action in two games, including a single offensive snap, but otherwise rode the bench.

What Does He Have?

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Mason Richman (78) leads the defense out of the tunnel for warm-ups. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Richman’s primary claim to fame is how reliable and consistent he was in college, and his fundamental understanding of how to move in space and play within a zone scheme. He’s a technician, who maximizes his potential and limited athletic prowess. There’s certainly room in the NFL for a player like him, thanks to his decently high floor.

His lack of arm length limits him to playing on the inside at the next level, and his arms are even short by the standards of a guard or center. He’s also on the smaller side at 6’5 and 307, so he’s not a perfect fit there either. You’d prefer having a better athlete in a zone scheme as well. I’d definitely classify him as a player with a lower ceiling, maybe capping out as a backup.

What To Expect

Iowa offensive lineman Mason Richman (78) lifts up running back Kaleb Johnson (2) after a touchdown. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

My best guess as of right now is that Christian Haynes is either waived or traded for a conditional seventh round pick between now and the start of the season, clearing the backup right guard spot up for Stephens to take. This does open up a spot at backup left guard behind Grey Zabel, which could be Richman’s landing spot.

But I suspect that he’ll lose out on that position to Bryce Cabeldue, a player who has more talent and athletic ability, and the team seems to be a bit higher on overall. Ultimately, it’s a battle that should be determined on the field over the next couple months, but I think Richman lands back on the practice squad, with an opportunity to prove himself there for the 2026 season.

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