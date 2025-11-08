Mike Macdonald on Seahawks facing Jacoby Brissett instead of Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals are a much different animal now than they were in Week 4 when the Seattle Seahawks won a nail-biter at State Farm Stadium.
After an erratic start to the 2025 season, two-time Pro Bowler Kyler Murray has been benched in favor of veteran backup Jacoby Brissett, although there is a foot injury that's played a factor. Murray is now on the injured reserve list, so Arizona will roll with Brissett for at last the next four games.
Here's what Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said about facing Brissett as opposed to Murray, according to Brady Henderson at ESPN.
Mike Macdonald on Cards' QB change
"They're putting up points, they're playing efficiently, they're taking care of the ball, they're doing a lot of really good things... They were doing that before, but how they got it done was a little different, with Jacoby a little more under center. They've eliminated some of the quarterback-driven run game that Kyler brings. There's some differences in how they're operating, but I'd say it's been effective."
There's no doubt that Brissett is a less dynamic QB with a lower ceiling than a healthy Kyler Murray. However, he's also less prone to turnovers and Arizona's offense has responded well to the change.
In their last three games with Brissett starting the Cardinals have averaged 27 points and almost 300 passing yards per game, including a critical win last week against the Dallas Cowboys that snapped an excurciating five-game losing streak.
The big weakness for Arizona is the fourth quarter, where they have one of the worst point differentials in the league. This has also been Seattle's weak spot, though. In their last meeting Arizona won the crunch-time battle thanks to some lapses in coverage by cornerback Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon, who was playing hurt and hadn't practiced in a month.
This time around the Seahawks are severely shorthanded at wide receiver, so the x-factor may turn out to be how well Rashid Shaheed does in his Seattle debut.
