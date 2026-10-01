Mike Macdonald's Seahawks Have Mastered the Art of Bouncing Back

The 2026 NFL season is only three weeks old. Last Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Landover, Maryland produced the most stunning result of this young season. The Washington Commanders had dropped their first two games, while the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks entered Sunday with a 12-game overall winning streak.

Dan Quinn’s team took a first-quarter lead and never trailed in a shocking 33-31 victory over Mike Macdonald’s squad.

This Sunday, the ‘Hawks are at home and look to get back on track against the struggling 0-3 Los Angeles Chargers. If recent history is any indication, Seattle will not only get the victory but could go on another run.

The Seattle Seahawks were a 10-7 rollercoaster in 2024

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Let’s jump into the DeLorean and make the quick trip back to Macdonald’s debut season in the Pacific Northwest. Five teams that season won their first three games, including the Seahawks. However, the latter was the only club to miss the playoffs. That 3-0 start was followed by three consecutive losses and five setbacks in their next six games.

Seattle then went onto win four straight, lost back-to-back home games to the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, and then closed 2024 with wins at Chicago and at SoFi Stadium to the rival Rams. The Seahawks wound up missing out on an NFC West title to Sean McVay’s team thanks to the dreaded strength of victory tiebreaker.

Seahawks responded after each of their 3 losses in 2025

A Sam Darnold fumble in the red zone with 43 seconds left seals a 49ers win in Seattle.



🎥 @NFLpic.twitter.com/xTEcthnFvh — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 7, 2025

Last season, Macdonald’s club got off to an ominous start. Quarterback Sam Darnold lost a fumble late in the game and deep in San Francisco territory in a 17-13 home loss to the 49ers. That was followed by victories at Pittsburgh, the New Orleans Saints, and at Arizona. Then came a very entertaining 38-35 setback at Lumen Field to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The ‘Hawks were a so-so 3-2 after five games.

Once again, Macdonald’s team bounced back with a winning streak. There were four straight victories, including wins over the playoff-bound Jaguars and Texans, by a combined 129-67 score. Then came the much-discussed 21-19 loss to the Rams at SoFi in which Darnold was picked off four times.

Could Seattle get on another roll is they beat the Chargers on Sunday?

Explosive start to this #Seahawks #49ers game, Rasheed Shaheed takes it 95 yards to the HOUSE #NFLPlayoffs



pic.twitter.com/JLxGuylilk — Zane Hancock (@Zane_Hancock21) January 18, 2026

Of course, that was the Seahawks’ last setback until last Sunday at Landover. Seattle went on a 12-game winning streak, which included its impressive three-game postseason run. The team outscored their dozen foes by a combined 334-162 count.

We will find out Sunday if Macdonald’s squad, which sits one game behind the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West, does something this season that they didn’t do all of last season and that’s lose consecutive games.

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