3 Observations Following Seahawks Loss vs. Commanders

The Seattle Seahawks are eating some humble pie on the way home from their Week 3 loss against the Washington Commanders inside Northwest Stadium.

The Seahawks were playing catch-up for most of the game after trailing early in the first quarter. They never led throughout the game, despite tying it early in the fourth quarter. They made mistakes late, and it cost them dearly. Here's a look at three observations from the team's 33-31 loss:

The Seahawks Aren't Invincible

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner reacts after a catch against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been 315 days since the Seahawks last lost a game, and going on the road against an 0-2 opponent gave Seattle and its fans confidence that the streak would continue. Unfortunately, the Seahawks ran into a hungry buzzsaw in the Commanders, who lost their first two games and definitely had the urgency of a team in need of a win.

That urgency was evident early on, when the Commanders threw the first punch in the first quarter after a Rachaad White touchdown. From there, the Seahawks were forced to play catch-up, and while they were able to come back from a couple of deficits, the final score did not end in their favor.

The Seahawks will learn a lot from this loss and apply it to future games, but it definitely shows that the team has to earn its wins and that they won't just be given to them.

Run Game Woes

Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles deflects a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest reasons behind the loss was the struggles in the run game. The Seahawks strayed away from the ground for most of the game because they were trailing. The team had just 18 carries compared to 46 completions, but part of why they abandoned the run had to do with the fact that there was no consistent back getting strong yardage.

The team had just one run over 10 yards all game long. That came from Jadarian Price, who gained just four yards on his other four carries. He also fumbled the ball on the second drive of the game, which deterred the coaching staff from putting him in that position. Emanuel Wilson wasn't much better, getting 14 total yards on nine carries.

A big part of the Seahawks' winning formula last season was running the football. The team no longer has Kenneth Walker III to rely on, so somebody has to step up. Otherwise, results like this are more likely to happen.

Sam Darnold Has to Be Better

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold makes a throw against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the team's trouble in the run game and the fact that they were playing a dedicated, hungry opponent that is better than their winless record, the game came down to Sam Darnold's interception in the fourth quarter that led to a touchdown. Second-year linebacker Kain Madrano picked off Darnold at midfield and ran the ball all the way back for what was the game-winning touchdown. It was the second of Darnold's interceptions in the second half and the third turnover of the game.

Darnold is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback because he took care of the football in the postseason. His interceptions (14) last season were viewed as a major concern, but his eradication of it led the Seahawks to ultimate glory. If he can keep the ball in Seattle's hands, this issue shouldn't populate in the future.

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