How Seahawks Plan to Bounce Back vs. Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready to practice for the week as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers for their Week 4 matchup.

It will be the first game at home for the Seahawks since their season opener, which they won 13-10 against the New England Patriots. They went 1-1 on their two-game road trip, pulling out a win in Glendale against the Arizona Cardinals but falling short in the nation's capital against the Washington Commanders.

After three games, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has acknowledged that there is still a lot of room for improvement.

"Credit to Washington. Did a great job," Macdonald said. "We feel like there's plenty of room to grow. It's a function of in real time execution and also finding solutions as the game goes. Also, the way the game is going of some things we wanted to be able to do, offensively in the pass game and in the screen game. It's a process.

"We stick to our process and with our whole team right now, the message after the game is we'd feel the same way after the game whether or not we closed it out and found a way to win or the way it shook out. In every tentacle from coming out of the game of, 'Where can we grow? How can we make our process better?' That's been the mentality today."

Seahawks Attacking Week 4 with Growth

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are taking their loss as a learning experience. It's one they haven't had in a long time, after winning 12 consecutive games dating back to last season and the playoffs. The team is hoping the loss can help the players in need of some improvement learn more from their mistakes compared to wins.

Losses aren't always about the result, but rather how the team responds. The Seahawks can show a lot of their character if they can bounce back with a big win against the Chargers, who are coming into the matchup with an 0-3 record.

The Chargers have not shown much growth over the three weeks and provide an example of what could happen if the Seahawks don't learn from their mistakes. That's why Week 4 is incredibly important for Seattle if it wants to be a true contender.

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