Why the Myles Garrett Trade Is Actually Good For Seahawks

One of the biggest moves to occur this offseason was the Los Angeles Rams trading for two-time defensive player of the year edge rusher Myles Garrett. In return, the Rams sent over edge rusher Jared Verse and three future draft picks, including a first-round pick of the 2027 NFL Draft. This is an immediate Super Bowl or bust move by the Rams to knock off the Seattle Seahawks. This makes the Rams more difficult to face by getting the future Hall of Famer. In the grand scheme of things, the Seahawks might not be the winners of this trade today, but it could be the case in the future.

Rams Have to Win Now or Never

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) makes a catch to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Rams are making this trade based on one goal and that is to win the Super Bowl. Anything less than it will be considered a failure. To win the Super Bowl, the Rams have to get through the tough gauntlet of the NFC and the NFC West. The Rams were the favorites going into last season and the undervalued Seahawks won the division, the conference and the Lombardi Trophy. Once again, the Seahawks will be underdogs to their rivals, who have also made upgrades to the roster.

New Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury will likely implement a more aggressive blocking scheme with tight ends. This is going to be a critical season for left tackle Charles Cross and tight end AJ Barner to show their value as blockers. The last time that Cross and Garrett faced each other was in 2023 in Cross’ second year. He has improved since then and made a Pro-Bowl statement, suppressing Garrett, an explosive but less dynamic player than Verse.

Rams’ Trade will Hurt More in the Future

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is pressured by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Garrett will be 31 in December, wide receiver Davante Adams will be 34, and quarterback Matthew Stafford is 38. Time is not on the side of the Rams, who are going to be under the microscope every game. Many of these super teams in the NFL don’t get the ultimate prize because most of the resources are in a few players. It will be difficult for the Rams to be better in the future by trading three pivotal draft picks and Verse, who will be 26 in November.

This is a gamble that hurts the Rams in the future without those picks and an underrated edge rusher in Verse, who could pressure the quarterback and drop into coverage. It will also be difficult for the Rams to extend their current young stars like wide receiver Puka Nacua, defensive lineman Byron Young and edge rusher Kobie Turner with the expensive contract that will continue to increase after each season.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks re-signed their young, talented edge rusher Derick Hall to a three-year extension worth $42.5 million. This is much cheaper than the deal that the Cincinnati Bengals gave to former Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe. The Seahawks also have more than 11 picks in the 2027 NFL Draft and most of their young stars have been extended. If the team focuses on its own team and wins the matchups needed, the Seahawks will be dangerous underdogs once again.

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