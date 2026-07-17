The Seattle Seahawks won't have it easy in their quest to remain repeat as NFC West champions this season.

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers made big splashes during the offseason that will give them a chance to challenge the Super Bowl champion Seahawks. However, head coach Mike Macdonald isn't worried about what's going on outside of Seattle.

Even though the Niners signed legendary wide receiver Mike Evans and the Rams traded for Pro Bowl cornerback Trent McDuffie and two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, the Seahawks aren't breaking a sweat.

"Yeah, I don't care," Macdonald said of the trades via The Athletic's Vic Tafur. "Don't care. If you start worrying about what everybody else is doing, it's just mentally taxing. It's so much easier if you don't.

"Let's just worry about the Seahawks and being the best version of ourselves and getting better every day."

Seahawks Focused on Themselves, Not NFC West Rivals

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald after defeating the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions, so they will naturally have a target on their back. Other teams are trying to outdo the Seahawks, while Seattle is focused on running its own race.

That's the beauty of winning the Super Bowl: there is nothing standing in the way other than yourself. That's the mindset the Seahawks are adopting for the upcoming season.

"Every team is going to grow every year, that's just the way the NFL goes," Macdonald added. "We don't play them tomorrow, so I'm not really worried about them right now."

"No reaction. I mean, look, those are great players, and they're doing what they do. It probably feels like that's what's best for their teams, what they need to do, and that's good. When it's time to play those guys, we'll be ready and put together a game plan and go rock and roll."

This is absolutely the right philosophy to go with. The Seahawks are still the defending champions, and they know it won't be easy to come out on top again. If they perform to the best of their abilities, it will be very hard for another team to beat them, even if it is one of their division rivals.

The Seahawks are set to begin training camp later this month.

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