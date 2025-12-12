NFL analyst points out critical stat highlighting Seahawks’ potential Super Bowl run

During the Pete Carroll era, the Seattle Seahawks were one of the NFL's most dominant teams - at least early on. However, they enjoyed precious few blowout wins.

There was the 58-0 defeat of Arizona back in 2012, but very few other comfortable victories come to mind from the Legion of Boom era, outside of their 43-8 Super Bowl in over the Denver Broncos.

This year it's a different story, as the Seahawks have racked up several lopsided wins. That includes a 31-point blowout of the Saints, a 24-point crushing of the Commanders, a 22-point destruction of the Cardinals and 26 and 28-point wins over the Vikings and Falcons in the last two weeks.

When you add it all up, a picture emerges of a historically-dominant team. Heading into Week 15, the Seahawks are beating their opponents by an average of 12.4 points per game. Bleacher Report sees that margin as the biggest reason they could go all the way this season.

B/R on Seahawks' dominance

"They've outscored their opponents by a league-high 12.4 points per game -- The Seahawks may lack a trademark win and an elite quarterback, but they rank No. 2 in scoring offense and defense and have an inside track to the top seed in the NFC thanks to home-field advantage in a Week 16 matchup with the Rams."

Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald on the sidelines during the second half of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Their offense and special teams units are nothing to sneeze at, but what makes these Seahawks go is their defense, and it has plenty of starpower to go around. However, the real superstar of this group is second-year head coach Mike Macdonald, who has them playing as a single, united entity in a way even Carroll's best Legion of Boom teams never did.

The proof is in the team's defensive numbers, where you'll find a whole slew of contributing characters. In 13 games 13 different players have recorded at least one sack. Meanwhile, 10 different defenders have notched at least three tackles for a loss and eight different players have at least one interception.

Earlier in the season they suffered from some late lapses in coverage, but right now if this unit has a weakness we can't see it.

