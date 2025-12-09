Balanced Seahawks doing what no NFL team has in almost 40 years

From the beginning to the middle of the 2025 season, most of the discourse around the Seattle Seahawks was related to Jaxon Smith-Njigba's record pace. In the late season, it's shifted to the dominance of Mike Macdonald's defense.

At times, Seattle looks like the most complete team in the league. The Seahawks have an explosive offense that can occasionally go quiet, but it's backed up by the best defense the franchise has had since the Legion of Boom days.

Currently, the Seahawks lead the NFL in yards per pass attempt on offense (8.9). They also lead the league in yards per attempt allowed on defense (6.1).

No team has finished the season leading in both those categories since Washington in 1991, per NFL insider James Palmer. That team won the Super Bowl.

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39), Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) celebrate after a pass breakup during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Those metrics paint a pretty clear picture of how this Seahawks team is operating. They can strike quickly with their offensive weapons and force teams into long, arduous drives to get any points at all.

That frequently swings the time of possession in favor of their opponent, but it hasn't mattered for the 10-3 Seahawks.

Take Seattle's Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans as an example. The Titans controlled the ball for 37 of 60 minutes in that contest, but still lost 30-24. Seattle led by 20 points at two different points throughout the game.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward averaged just 6.1 yards per attempt in that game — right at the Seahawks' average. Even in the loss to the Rams, leading MVP candidate Matthew Stafford posted just 130 yards on 28 pass attempts (4.6 yards per attempt).

The Seahawks blitz the eighth-least of any NFL team (21.2%), allowing their four-man rush to get pressure while blanketing the opponent's wide receivers.

That formula is working so far. If history repeats itself, the Seahawks could be making a deep playoff run.

