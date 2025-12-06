Only 3 NFL teams have better Super Bowl odds than Seahawks, but there's a catch

By now we know (roughly) what the 2025 Seattle Seahawks are all about. This is definitely the best team to come along since the 2015 squad that was the last group to make a deep playoff run.

How far they go will depend a great deal on how they finish the final five games of the season, because the competition on this side of the tournament is brutal.

The dynamic is perhaps best-illustrated by FanDuel's odds to win the Super Bowl this year, of which there are only three teams with better odds than the Seahawks. The bad news is that all three of them are also playing in the NFC.

Los Angeles Rams: +480

The favorite to go all the way this year is a familiar foe, one that has already beaten the Seahawks this year. The Rams are not only the most-balanced team in the league - they have a quarterback who's been to the top of the mountain before and knows what it takes to get there. The Week 16 rematch will be absolutely critical, perhaps deciding where a third matchup will take place in the playoffs.

Green Bay Packers: +850

Next up is a young and tough Green Bay team, who also have a top-10 scoring offense as well as a top-10 scoring defense. The Packers visited Seattle last season and blasted them out of the water on Sunday Night Football. This team does have a weakness that the Rams don't, in that Jordan Love remains relatively untested and has not performed well in big games. Still, visiting Lambeau Field in January is never a good idea and should be avoided.

Philadelphia Eagles: +900

The reigning Super Bowl champions remain dangerous, even if they have lost two games in a row and their passing offense has been shockingly dysfunctional at times this season. The Eagles still have a top-10 scoring defense, though and their experience of making several deep runs in the playoffs will be a significant advantage in the postseason.

Seattle Seahawks: +950

The Seahawks have a ridiculous defense that could well carry them all the way. However, their offense is starting to show cracks for the first time this year in the form of Sam Darnold's recent struggles against tough defenses. That's not likely to change down the stretch given the opponents coming up on the schedule, all of whom are either blitz-heavy or tend to disguise coverages at a high rate - both problematic elements for Darnold.

It's not going to be easy by any means, but the NFC being this stacked means that getting the No. 1 seed and the bye during the Wild Card round is absolutely critical for any team with championship aspirations.

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald walks onto the field prior to the game against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

