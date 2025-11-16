NFL analyst predicts Seahawks-Rams game comes down to thrilling final drive
It doesn't get much better than today's game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, both of whom having not trailed since early in Week 6.
Overall, the Seahawks have won four straight since losing their shootout with Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, the Rams have also won four in a row after losing to the 49ers in overtime.
Some analysts are billing this matchup as a potential NFC Championship preview - and others think the winner should be declared the league's Super Bowl favorite.
So, how will it go down? According to Andrew Buller-Russ at Sportsnaut, it'll come down to one last-minute drive by Sam Darnold, who will lead Seattle to a narrow win.
Sportsnaut on Seahawks vs. Rams
"One of the most exciting matchups on this week’s schedule features an inner-divisional NFC West matchup between the Seahawks and Rams. Despite both teams having good defenses, their offenses are even more potent, and they’re rolling. While the Rams have been here before from a success standpoint, we’ll see Sam Darnold save the day with a game-winning drive in the final 60 seconds for an instant classic."
Darnold hasn't had to do much in the way of clutch antics this season, but he does have two game winning drives - and he had five last year with the Minnesota Vikings.
It's difficult to project just what kind of game we're in for. Both Seattle and LA have exceptional offenses, coming into this week ranked third and fifth in points per game, respectively. They're also elite defensively, as the Rams rank second in scoring defense and the Seahawks rank sixth.
Given the way Stafford and Darnold are performing it's not difficult to see this turning into a shootout. However, there's also a decent chance it will be a defensive slugfest.
Either way, it'll be a good one. If Darnold can pull off a win - especially with a late scoring drive - it should go a long way towards silencing his most-stubborn critics who are still holding out.
More Seahawks on SI stories
JSN on pace to blast 20-year NFL record set by Steve Smith
CBS Sports names Seattle Seahawks’ most impactful rookie
Seahawks get another first-place finish in NFL power rankings