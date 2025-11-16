NFL writer expects Rams to (sort-of) quiet Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba
It’s another week, which means bold predictions from some of the numerous analysts of NFL.com. Senior staff editor Brooke Cersosimo set her sights on the biggest game of Week 11. It’s the NFC West showdown between the 7-2 Seattle Seahawks and 7-2 Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
There are plenty of star attractions in this matchup on both sides of the ball. Cersosimo’s focus is on the Los Angeles’ defense and how they will contend with Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold’s favorite target.
"Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,041)," explained Cersosimo. "and has posted six games of 100-plus yards. The Rams have a stout run defense but rank in the middle of the pack against the pass. Chris Shula's unit clamps down against Seattle's aerial attack and limits JSN to a season-low 75 receiving yards.”
In four previous games vs. Sean McVay’s club, Smith-Njigba has been targeted a combined 29 times. He’s totaled 17 receptions for 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Those are fairly pedestrian numbers. Of course, the 2024 Pro Bowler has been anything but ordinary in 2025.
As for that aforementioned middle of the pack Los Angeles’ pass defense, the club ranked 18th in the league in this category entering Week 11. Shula’s defense has given up only 15 offensive touchdowns in nine games, but a dozen of those scores have come through the air.
It is interesting to note that Smith-Njigba’s two lowest games of the season in terms of receiving yards both came against the rival Arizona Cardinals. In Week 4 on a Thursday night in the desert, he caught four passes for a season-low 75 yards. Last Sunday at home in the team’s 44-22 victory, the third-year wideout caught five passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.
All told, this is quite a bold prediction in regards to keeping the league’s top wideout in 2025 in terms of receving yards under wraps on Sunday.
