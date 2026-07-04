One Concern Regarding Seahawks’ RB Jadarian Price is Being Answered

The reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks enter 2026 riding a 10-game overall winning streak in which they outscored their opponents by a combined 290-145 score. A big part of the team’s second-half surge and impressive postseason run was a solid ground attack keyed by an improved offensive line and talented running back Kenneth Walker III.

The latter wound up earning Super Bowl LX Most Valuable Player honors in the club’s conquest of the New England Patriots. He totaled 27 carries for 135 yards, plus caught a pair of passes for 26 yards. Of course, Walker has taken his talents to Kansas City, signing a three-year, $43.05 deal with the Chiefs.

Seahawks drafted a RB in first round for first time since 2018

Jadarian Price 119 Touches, 761 Total YDS, 13 Total TDs 2025 Season Highlights.pic.twitter.com/PeZRYd674z https://t.co/eWNGTwdDxI — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 3, 2026

With the final pick in the first round of April’s draft, Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider took the other talented Notre Dame running back. Jadarian Price finished his three-year stay with the Fighting Irish with 1,854 yards from scrimmage and 24 touchdowns. He also totaled 22 punt returns for 794 yards and three TDs during his stay in South Bend.

Earlier this week, ESPN NFL Nation took a look at how all 32 first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft were faring. Seahawks’ beat writer Brady Henderson had this to say about Price and the Seattle running back room overall, and pointed to one aspect of Price’s game that may have been a concern considering his collegiate numbers.

“The Seahawks worked Price in with their No. 1 offense behind George Holani,” said Henderson, “and that was not a surprise. They did not draft Price with the thought that he'd become a high-volume starter right away. He will share time with Holani and Emanuel Wilson as Seattle waits for Zach Charbonnet to return.”

Seahawks’ rookie RB Jadarian Price is quite versatile

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“One question with Price is his ability to contribute in the passing game,” added Henderson, “after he finished his college career with only 15 receptions. He looked plenty capable as a pass catcher during the spring.”

Perhaps this will be a bigger part of new coordinator Brain Fleury’s offense. In 2025, Walker, Charbonnet and Holani were targeted a combined 62 times. They teamed for 53 grabs, 441 yards and zero touchdowns (fullback Brady Russell was targeted once without a catch).

How does RB Jadarian Price fit into Seattle’s offense in 2026?

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is worth noting that during Seattle’s three-game postseason run, Walker totaled nine receptions (on 11 targets), good for 104 yards, and Holani added four catches for 34 yards, but neither scored through the air (FB Robbie Ouzts was targeted once without a catch).

In any case, Price appeared to answer any questions regarding his ability to aid quarterback Sam Darnold and the team’s passing game. It will be interesting to see how soon he contributes to Fleury’s offense.

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