Why the Seahawks Shouldn’t Rush Back Zach Charbonnet

The Seattle Seahawks have been aggressive this offseason to properly prepare the team for the upcoming 2026 NFL Season. The Seahawks aren’t thinking of trying to win a second consecutive Super Bowl, but rather to focus on how they can improve. Many players are taking the training process of mini-camps seriously, including running back Zach Charbonnet, who is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the 41-6 Divisional Round win over the San Francisco 49ers.

During the mini-camp practices, Charbonnet was seen doing light athletic workouts like high knees. This comes five months after he tore his ACL and not even four months from when he had the surgery to repair his knee. Still, the workouts are pushing Seahawks fans to be hopeful for Charbonnet to return early in the upcoming season. Even head coach Mike Macdonald is saying that anything is possible if asked if Charbonnet will be ready for week one of the season. Rushing Charbonnet, however, might be a mistake the Seahawks can’t afford to make.

Why Charbonnet Shouldn’t Rush His Recovery

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) defends during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

It would help the Seahawks to have all of their key players at the start of the season, but not at the risk of ruining a player’s long-term career. By the time the season starts, it will have been only seven months since he had the surgery to repair his ACL. That isn’t enough time for him to heal from his major and potentially career-altering injury. Health professionals suggest that athletes take nine to 12 months of recovery time for the player to return from a serious ACL injury.

Having Charbonnet back for Week 1 when the Seahawks host the New England Patriots would be potentially big. With him rushing his recovery time, he is putting his health in jeopardy of suffering another possible tear. Week one of the season isn’t enough time for Charbonnet to get back into playing shape and to be comfortable enough to play at 100%. The earliest for him to return, if all signs are clear, should be late October or November. No regular season is crucial enough to waste the career of a powerful back, similar to how Nick Chubb’s career was diminished with his multiple knee injuries.

The Seahawks Have a Loaded Backfield

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Another key reason why the Seahawks shouldn’t rush Charbonnet back is that the team should have a dynamic slate of running backs. Seattle drafted Jadarian Price in the first round, 32nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The front office also signed former Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson to a one-year deal. Finally, the Seahawks have George Holani, Kenny McIntosh and Jacardia Wright on their roster.

The Seahawks have a high amount of confidence in the players in their backfield. Price and Holani have been splitting the first-string reps for the Seahawks’ offense and that is likely the case until Charbonnet returns. Wilson and McIntosh will likely be competing for reps as the short-yard specialist. When Charbonnet returns, the coaching staff might have to decide on narrowing down the running backs on the roster. Until then, there are more than enough contributors to force Charbonnet to come back earlier than expected.

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