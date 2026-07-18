Positionless Nick Emmanwori Already a Star in the NFL

The Seattle Seahawks are known as one of the best drafting and developing teams in the past two decades. During this time, they have acquired some of the biggest steals and underrated stars in the league. Cornerback Richard Sherman and safety Kam Chancellor are among the most noticeable and recent steals, but the Seahawks have a new player in Nick Emmanwori, who was considered a steal but is now one of the youngest stars in the NFL.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler released the ranking of the top safeties in the league as voted by executives, coaches and scouts. Emmanwori was voted at No. 6 in the list behind some of the league’s best veterans like Kyle Hamilton, Derwin James and Jessie Bates III. Emmanwori arrived as a safety drafted by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he has turned into something much more valuable moving forward.

Why is Emmanwori Already One of the Best Players in the League

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) celebrates with safety Nick Emmanwori (3) after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emmanwori is labeled as one of the best safeties in the league despite the fact that he didn’t play safety this past season. He played mostly slot cornerback as one of the key lockdown man-coverage defensive backs. Emmanwori was assigned a more dynamic and speedy slot receiver, running in the backfield and tight ends, depending on the packages. The Seahawks, however, utilized him for so many more reasons, including blitzing, pass rushing, being moved to different positions and playing special teams.

In 14 regular season games played with 11 of them being starts, Emmanwori accounted for 81 total tackles, 56 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups and an interception. He was the only player in the league with at least 15 pressures and 10 pass breakups. He was one of the most dynamic players in the league, if not the most dynamic. The Seahawks had Emmanwori all over the field in coverages, run-stop assignments, plays in unique coverage schemes and different blitzing patterns.

More Room for Emmanwori to Improve On

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald didn’t fully insert Emmanwori as the full-time starting nickelback until a few games after the season. Once he got more comfortable with the position and being on the field, he became significantly more efficient. Emmanwori became a more dangerous defensive weapon as the season progressed into the postseason. He ended up finishing second for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award behind stats-building Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

The Seahawks have many more plans for Emmanwori as he has the potential to be the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. Not only are the Seahawks planning on having Emmanwori more spread out in the field and cover key pass-catchers, but they are also having him learn how to pass rush more efficiently from edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence.

This new plan contradicts an AFC executive’s criticism of Emmanwori as a ‘one-trick pony,’ which is a completely incorrect analysis of the young star. This upcoming season is going to be the perfect opportunity to show why he is going to be one of the most reliable players in the league and show how dangerous he can be for those who didn’t pay attention during the Seahawks’ Super Run.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter