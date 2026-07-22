Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori Injury Update Explains PUP List Decision

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Nick Emmanwori is on the sidelines for the start of training camp as he recovers from injury.

Emmanwori underwent ankle surgery during the offseason to help him recover from a sprain he suffered ahead of Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots.

"A second-round pick in 2025, Emmanwori dealt with a pair of right ankle injuries as a rookie," ESPN insider Brady Henderson wrote.

"He suffered a high sprain on the first series of the season opener, which caused him to miss the remainder of that game and the following three. Four days before Super Bowl LX, he suffered a low sprain in practice, then played through the injury as Seattle beat the New England Patriots."

Emmanwori Recovering From Ankle Surgery

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emmanwori practiced during the spring but ultimately had surgery shortly after. The Seahawks expect him to be ready for the team's opener on September 9 against the Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch at Lumen Field despite him joining the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

"According to a source, the Seahawks knew that Emmanwori might eventually require surgery. He tried to manage his ankle over the offseason, but as he was ramping up for the start of training camp, he continued to experience soreness and opted to have an arthroscopic procedure that was performed earlier this month," Henderson wrote.

This is a loss for the Seahawks, but they are proceeding with caution to make sure Emmanwori is ready to go for his second NFL season. Emmanwori suffered a high ankle sprain in week one of the 2025 season against the San Francisco 49ers, which caused him to miss the team's next three games. He was healthy and returned in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played in every game for the rest of the season.

Given Emmanwori's history with ankle injuries, it is a wise decision to take care of this now so that he can go into the season without having to worry much about it.

The Seahawks view Emmanwori as a massive part of the "Dark Side" defense due to his versatility and ability to play in a number of different spots.

Training camp officially begins with its first practice on Saturday at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash.

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