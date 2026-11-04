One Stunning Number Sums Up Seahawks’ Lopsided Loss to Bears

A clash of reigning division champions turned one-sided on Monday night in the Pacific Northwest. The Chicago Bears marched 80 yards in 17 plays for a touchdown on the opening possession of their clash with the Seattle Seahawks. Ben Johnson’s team took a 7-0 lead that they would never relinquish on the way to a decisive 34-17 triumph over the Seattle Seahawks.

It was the worst loss by Mike Macdonald’s squad since a 30-13 home prime time setback to the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 of 2024. And eight weeks into 2026, the defending Super Bowl champions have already dropped one more games than it did all of last season, when they concluded a 17-3 overall campaign by hosting a Lombardi Trophy.

Seahawks’ loss to Bears was team’s worst setback since 2024

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald stands on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How truly stunning was the 17-point setback? As the sideline leader of the Seahawks, Macdonald owns a 31-14 overall record, which includes the team’s three-game postseason run in 2025, and it was just the fifth time the team lost a game by double digits.

And just how odd was it that the club lost by such a margin? Go back to 2025 and the team’s only three defeats that season were to the San Francisco 49ers (17-13), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (38-35), and Los Angeles Rams (21-19). Entering last Monday night’s battle with Johnson’s team, there were losses at the hands of the Washington Commanders (33-31), the 49ers (32-29), and a Thursday night overtime setback to the Denver Broncos (17-14) in Week 6 this season.

Mike Macdonald’s club suffered a surprising lopsided loss on Monday night

This is easy math. Combine the margin of defeat in those six losses and it adds up to 17 points—equaling the surprising result on Monday evening at Lumen Field. Spooky stuff, indeed, post Halloween.

Coincidence aside, it was indeed a disturbing Monday night for Macdonald and company. The visiting Bears won the total yardage battle (363-252) and owned time of possession, 35:03-24:57. Chicago totaled 35 running plays for 126 yards. D'Andre Swift ran for 69 of those yards and three touchdowns.

Seahawks’ QB Sam Darnold is in a major slump

Sam Darnold's pass is deflected and intercepted by Chicago!



That Bears front has been relentless all night. Darnold didn't even realize it was picked off and started slowly jogging off the field. pic.twitter.com/9GQP5gNVkS — The Goal Line Grind (@theGLgrind) November 3, 2026

And while turnovers were a big part of Seattle’s regular-season showing in 2025, quarterback Sam Darnold finds himself in unchartered personal territory. In 2026, his completion percentage is a shaky 60.2 percent. He’s thrown for 10 scores opposed to nine interceptions. Darnold has been picked off at least once in six straight games, the longest-such streak of his nine-year NFL career.

Obviously, there’s a chance to rebound on Sunday against the division-rival Cardinals, who the Seahawks have defeated 10 straight times. But Monday night’s uncharacteristic lopsided loss by the Macdonald’s team was certainly an eye-opener.

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