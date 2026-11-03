3 Observations in Seahawks Loss vs. Bears

The Seattle Seahawks are back in the loss column after their 34-17 loss against the Chicago Bears inside Lumen Field.

The Seahawks gave up a touchdown in the first quarter, forcing them to play from behind all night long. Ultimately, Chicago's offense was too much for them to withstand, as D'Andre Swift ran for three touchdowns in the second half, which doomed Seattle. Here's a look at three observations from the game.

Running Back Returns

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price warms up prior to a game against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks did not get the most out of their running backs in today's game against the Bears. Both rookie Jadarian Price and veteran Zach Charbonnet made their return to the lineup after dealing with injuries over the last several weeks.

For Charbonnet, it was his debut for 2026 after recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the playoffs last season. He ran the ball six times for 23 yards and also caught three passes for six yards. Meanwhile, Price had 10 carries for 29 yards, along with two catches for eight yards.

Given that the Seahawks were trailing for most of the game, the offense shifted from the running game to the passing game, so it's not quite a full reflection of what the ground game can do. That said, now that they've dipped their toes in the water, there should be an expected improvement next week.

Third Down Woes

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury during the first half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For most of the night, third down might as well have been fourth down for the Seahawks. The team converted just one of their 11 third-down plays throughout the game, which makes it very difficult to win in the NFL.

Most of the time, the Seahawks would stuff the running back on first and second down, forcing the team into third and long. The play calling became a bit predictable, and that is ultimately what led to their struggles throughout the evening.

The Seahawks need someone outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba to be able to bail them out of these situations. The team's touchdown drive in the first half was consummated thanks to a long run by JSN, which gave the Seahawks some life going into the locker rooms at halftime. Unfortunately, they didn't have much success outside of that drive during the game.

Another Darnold Interception

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Tory Horton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The more the season progresses, the less Sam Darnold looks like himself from last season. The turnovers continued again tonight, as he threw his ninth interception in the last six games. He simply didn't execute the opportunities that were in front of him.

Sam Darnold consistently has some of the worst awareness in the NFL



watch him even after the interception 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/dQyJd3RGUh — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 3, 2026

Darnold's touch feels a bit off in this game, but it is a pattern of what we have seen throughout the year. If it continues in the playoffs, where they might play a team like the Bears, it's hard to imagine Seattle coming out of that game on top.

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