One thing will keep Seattle Seahawks afloat in 2025

Mike Macdonald led the Seattle Seahawks to a 10-7 finish in 2024 in his first season as an NFL head coach. Unfortunately for the club, the ‘Hawks were the only team in the league to win at least 10 games and not earn an invitation to the playoffs.

Although they are technically in second place in the NFC West at the moment, Macdonald’s squad is tied with the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams for the best record in the NFC.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports took a closer look at the playoff picture around the NFL. In terms of the National Football Conference, he feels that the Seahawks will be in the race for their first division title since 2020.

“Even after falling to the rival Rams in Week 11,” explained Benjamim. “Seattle should hang around in the race for the NFC West title due to Mike Macdonald’s physical defense. That unit was on full display in a Week 13 shutout win over the Vikings.”

Yes, it was a game in which the Seahawks outgained Sean McVay’s club, 414-249, in total yards. It was also a rough afternoon for quarterback Sam Darnold, who served up four interceptions in the 21-19 loss. Only the Houston Texans and Rams are giving up fewer points per game than Macdonald’s club, which has surrendered only 23 offensive touchdowns in a dozen outings.

Combine that with 40 sacks and 18 takeaways, the latter equaling last season’s total, and Aden Durde’s defensive unit has been a real problem for nearly every opponent in 2025. The Seahawks are sixth in the NFL in fewest total are allowed per game, and only the Jacksonville Jaguars are giving up fewer yards per game on the ground.

Macdonald’s team will be tested down the stretch. Following Sunday’s clash with the Falcons in Atlanta, the Seahawks host the Colts and Rams in the span of five days, and close the season with appearances at Carolina and San Francisco. If Darnold and company can cut back on the miscues, Seattle’s defense figures to keep them in every game.

