Seattle Seahawks retake No. 1 in NFL power rankings after defense dominates Vikings

Fortune smiled on the Seattle Seahawks this week, as they managed to score two big wins in the NFC playoff race in three hours.

First, the NFC-leading Los Angeles Rams suffered a stunning defeat on the road against the Carolina Panthers, who got a career-best game from Bryce Young against what was the NFL's top-ranked scoring defense.

Numbers can be deceiving though, and those paying attention have known for a while that the best defense in the league this year resides in Seattle - and that's what they road to a dominant 26-0 win over the Minnesota Vikings despite another off game from Sam Darnold.

As a result, the Seahawks are back at the No. 1 spot in Sportsnaut's weekly NFL power rankings, up from No. 3 last week.

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer (12) and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) react after the game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"The Seattle Seahawks reclaim the top spot in the NFL power rankings after shutting out the Vikings on Sunday. Sam Darnold wasn’t particularly effective against his former team, but he doesn’t need to be with a defense this good and a run game that’s starting to come alive. Now sitting at 8-3 on the year, the Seahawks head out on the road for a very winnable game in Atlanta that would lock them into a winning season for the second consecutive year under Mike Macdonald."

As they've been all year, the Seahawks pass rush was lethal, particularly against rookie Max Brosmer, who they got to for four sacks and seven quarterback hits.

Seattle was also strong against the run as usual, holding the Vikings to just 66 yards on the ground at an average of 4.1 yards per carry and zero touchdowns.

One thing this unit didn't have going for it early this season were takeaways, but now they're firing on all cylinders in that department, as well. The pressure helped Brosmer throw four interceptions, to go with two forced fumbles.

The Seahawks are now tied for the second-most interceptions in the NFL this year (13) with Jacksonville. In the process, the Vikings took possession of the league lead in turnovers (26), leaving Seattle in second place with 22.

The elephant in the room is of course Sam Darnold and his third-straight below-average performance. Brian Flores wasn't exactly sublte about how Minnesota would defend their former QB1, bringing the blitz as promised and daring anybody not named Jaxon Smith-Njigba to beat them down the field.

It worked.

Darnold was held to a new season-low 128 passing yards, no touchdowns and an 18.3 QBR, taking four sacks along the way.

Eventually Darnold is going to have to figure out how to attack the pressure, or that three-year deal might be the only contract he ever signs with the Seahawks. Opponents are going to use what has worked for the Vikings, Titans and Rams these last few weeks and build on it.

That being said, even if Darnold never has another great game this season it might not even matter. Mike Macdonald's defense is just that good.

As Greg Olsen alluded to on the Fox broadcast, the defense gives this team an incredible margin for error - something no other contender can claim this season - nor any team in franchise history.

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

