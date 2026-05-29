Seahawks Legend Shaun Alexander Makes Bold Prediction for Jadarian Price

No running back in Seattle Seahawks history has been as successful as Shaun Alexander. The 19th overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft out of Alabama played in Seattle for eight seasons and is the franchise leader with 9,429 rushing yards and 100 rushing touchdowns.

Alexander was so dominant during his career that he won the 2005 NFL MVP award after recording 1,880 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns that season. That's why when Alexander discusses the rushing attack, it's a good idea to listen. And the Seahawks legend recently made a bold prediction with the newest running back in Seattle.

Alexander was a guest on Up & Adams with Kay Adams where the host pointed out that Price is the second running back Seattle has taken in Round 1 since selecting Alexander in 2000. The previous was Rashaad Penny out of San Diego State in 2018, and fans are hopeful Price will have more success than Penny. According to Alexander, that will be the case as he says that Price and Seattle are a great fit for one another.

Shaun Alexander sees big things in store for Jadarian Price

Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander rushes the ball for an 88 yard touchdown run against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"When you're playing in the NFL, the first thing you want to say is who can explode in the holes. Like, you know, that in-between-the-tackle thing. And he ran that stretch run at Notre Dame really, really well. And so, like, there's things in him that we just haven't seen because they had another great running back," Alexander said.

"And that's never a problem for running backs, you know, low reps for your body. But, you know, he was coached by a great college coach. He'll clearly be coached great here in Seattle. We know how to run the ball. That's part of our history."

Adams told Alexander that six running backs have run for 1,000 yards as a rookie since 2020, which includes the outgoing Kenneth Walker. Adams then asked Alexander if Price would be joining that list and he said not only will that be the case, but Alexander says Price will be the only rookie to do so in 2026.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish RB Jadarian Price carries for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Navy Midshipmen. | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

That's a pretty bold take in itself considering Price's teammate from Notre Dame, Jeremiyah Love, went third overall to the Arizona Cardinals and should be the centerpiece of their offense.

Alexander did add that Zach Charbonnet could impact his prediction, saying if he recovers from his torn ACL earlier than expected, and catches fire, he could eat into Love's touches. In the end, fans won't care if either player tops 1,000 yards individually, as long as the Seahawks have a potent run game and Alexander believes they will.

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