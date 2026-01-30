PFF says Seahawks Should Address Greatest Roster Need in Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks are one of only two teams that aren’t in offseason modes, as they and the New England Patriots prepare for Super Bowl LX. While the team is preparing for the big game, a good portion of the front office is preparing for potential offseasons and how to reload for next season.

While there aren’t many weaknesses on this Seahawks roster, there are, however, some areas in which the team could get better. Pro Football Focus released a list of all 32 teams and listed their biggest flaws coming out of the 2025 NFL Season. They list the Seahawks’ biggest need as the interior offensive line.

The Seahawks have drastically improved their offensive line over the past few years with solid drafting, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t improve. Seattle did improve the interior with the selection of rookie left guard Grey Zabel in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but there are still huge concerns at center and right guard.

Center Jalen Sundell and guard Anthony Bradford have played more consistently down the stretch of the season, but they aren’t the long-term answers. PFF has the interior offensive line ranked 28th overall during the regular season at 57.3.

This is alarming considering the Seahawks finished the regular season, ranked third in the league in points per game (28.4), eighth in passing yards per game (228.1), and tied for 10th in rushing yards per game (123.3).

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Jalen Sundell (61) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Sam Darnold (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sundell has the potential to play better as a pass-protector and run-block better in zone, but he is limited due to his responsibilities as the snapper. With Bradford, he is often appears slow or lethargic and either fails to connect to his assigned defender or has terrible leverage.

Sundell has more of a future on the Seahawks’ starting offensive line, but not at center. That is where PFF has a solution for a long-term answer by acquiring the best center this upcoming free agency in former Baltimore Ravens’ Tyler Linderbaum.

Linderbaum finished the regular season as one of the top offensive linemen in the league, despite a down season. The Ravens, as a whole, struggled signficantly so it wasn’t just him. Linderbaum finished the regular season with an overall grade of 80.2 by PFF (fifth-best among centers), an 83.7 run-blocking grade (fourth best among centers) and a 63.4 pass-blocking grade in a down season, which was also his least consistent season in the league.

The Seahawks would love to have any version of Linderbaum as a vital member of the offensive line moving forward. This would save a draft pick for the 2026 NFL Draft and use it towards a cornerback, a guard or an edge rusher.

