Potential Seahawks-Colts Trade Could Solve Seattle's WR Depth Concerns

The Indianapolis Colts are just 2-4 and fired general manager Chris Ballard. That move suggests the Colts could be open for business during the NFL trade deadline, and the Seattle Seahawks are a team that should be interested.

One big name that has been linked to them is Jonathan Taylor, the Colts' superstar running back. Seahawks On SI's Jeremy Brener doesn't think Seattle needs to make such a drastic move, but there's another player on the Indianapolis offense that could be a more logical option for the Seahawks to target.

The Athletic's Daniel Popper named the Seahawks as one of the top fits for wide receiver Josh Downs, who is a great route runner and could be moved since he's in the final year of his rookie deal.

Seahawks urged to target Josh Downs

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs runs with the ball after a catch against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Downs is in the final year of his rookie deal, and he has developed into one of the better route runners in the league. He is predominantly a slot player, aligning inside on more than 74 percent of his career offensive snaps," Popper wrote.

"The Colts signed receiver Alec Pierce to a four-year, $114 million extension in the offseason. Pierce has played 49 snaps this season while battling injuries. Downs is good, cheap and on an expiring deal. He would be a potentially valuable trade piece if interim GM Ed Dodds is tasked with bolstering the draft cupboard."

Downs is off to a solid start in 2026, but he might not be in the long-term plans. At 5-foot-9 and 171 pounds, he's best as a slot receiver which is where Cooper Kupp typically lines up. He does have the versatility to move around, however, which is why adding Downs wouldn't necessarily hurt his role with the team.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It could, however, be an admission that they overestimated what Rashid Shaheed brought to the table as a receiver. Shaheed, who was added in a trade with the New Orleans Saints last season, is an excellent return man. Seattle viewed him as more than that, which is why he was given a three-year, $51 million deal this offseason.

Through six games, Shaheed has 162 yards on 14 receptions while still looking for his first touchdown. He shouldn't be completely forgotten about, but adding Downs could give their offense another talented option, which should help Sam Darnold, who has been struggling as of late.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter