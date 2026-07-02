Why Pro Bowl TE Trey McBride Hates Playing the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are primed to play the Arizona Cardinals twice in the 2026 season as part of their NFC West schedule.

While the NFC West boasts tough teams like the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, the Seahawks are actually the hardest squad to go up against, according to Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl tight end Trey McBride.

"It's actually, to be honest, I think it's Seattle," McBride said on Bussin' With The Boys when asked about which team is his biggest NFC West rival.

"That's a tough place to play. Their defense is a bunch of s*** talkers, and they have a really good team too, so I feel like every time we go to Seattle it's such a hostile environment. Lumen Field is such a cool place to play, and they've gotten the best of us the last couple times, so it'd be nice to get back on the winning side for sure."

Trey McBride says he dislikes "Seattle" the most in the NFC West 👀



"That's a tough place to play. Their defense is a bunch of shit talkers. They have a really good team, too. I feel like every time we go to Seattle, it's such a hostile environment."



(via @BussinWTB) pic.twitter.com/RKN8YB7TBJ — SleeperCardinals (@SleeperAZCards) June 30, 2026

Seahawks Have Dominated Cardinals Over the Years

Going into the season, the Seahawks have a nine-game winning streak against the Cardinals, dating back to Week 17 of the 2021 season. The Seahawks have won the last nine meetings against the Cardinals, which means McBride has not beaten Seattle at any point in his career.

For one reason or another, the Seahawks have always taken care of business against the Cardinals, which will remain a contingency point going into the 2026 campaign. The Cardinals project to be the worst team in the NFC West and one of the squads contending for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks cannot afford to drop games against teams like the Cardinals, especially knowing that it's a divisional matchup. The Seahawks will play a number of playoff teams from last season. Given their first-place schedule, opportunities to play a rebuilding team will be few and far between.

The two games against the Cardinals could loom large when it comes down to the NFC West standings. If there is a tiebreaker, there is a chance that it comes down to divisional records. Dropping a game against the Cardinals when it's very winnable for the Seahawks could be detrimental to their season.

The Seahawks are set to visit the Cardinals in Week 2 before hosting them in Week 9.

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