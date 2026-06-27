3 Primary Reasons Seattle Seahawks Will Repeat as NFC West Champs in 2026

The Seattle Seahawks are the defending champions following a fantastic run in 2025 which resulted in the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. Despite this, they're not the favorites to win their division in 2026.

Instead, the Los Angeles Rams are the hot team, thanks in large part to the addition of Myles Garrett. The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year does give them a huge boost, but the Seahawks know they can still win their division once again.

Here we dive into three reasons to believe that will be the case for Mike Macdonald and his team.

3. Passing attack will be improved

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury during minicamp. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

With Klint Kubiak leaving to take the head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders, Brian Fleury is set to take over as the offensive coordinator in Seattle. Fleury spent the past seven years with the San Francisco 49ers and was most recently their run game coordinator and tight ends coach.

He's expected to feature a run-heavy offense once again, but that doesn't mean the Seahawks aerial attack won't be a problem for opposing teams. With Sam Darnold entering his second season with the team, he's going to have far more comfort with his teammates. As Seahawks On SI's Russell Baxter wrote, he's also unsatisfied with his performance in the Super Bowl and wants to improve in 2026.

His motivation, along with the presence of Jaxson Smith-Njigba is enough for the offense to be as dangerous as they were last year. Rashid Shaheed having a full offseason with the team is a reason to believe they can be even better.

2. The run game will be a strength once again

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Losing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in free agency was a blow, but the Seahawks made sure to enter the new season with just as much firepower in the ground game. Even with Zach Charbonnet still recovering from a torn ACL, the Seahawks have a strong unit.

Led by rookie Jadarian Price, Seattle also has Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. There might not be many proven options, but as Seahawks On SI's Michael Hanich writes, the coaching staff trusts this unit.

Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury had success leading the rushing attack in San Francisco last year and his defensive background has him favoring a more violent and punishing rushing attack. That will allow the Seahawks to wear teams down with the ground game, even without Walker.

1. Mike Macdonald continues to build the defense to fit his vision

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald interacts with fans during the Super Bowl LX World Champions parade. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

During his first season as head coach, Mike Macdonald led Seattle to the 11th best scoring defense, which was a massive jump from 25th the prior year. They shot up the leaderboard again in 2025, finishing with the No. 1 scoring defense, which is what led the way during their title run.

Macdonald made those improvements by building the defense to his preference. They have trusted veterans on the defensive line and have built a strong nickel defense with defensive back Nick Emmanwori as one of his key pieces.

This offseason, he added another versatile defensive back in Bud Clark, a speedy pass-rusher in Dante Fowler Jr., and a big-bodied cornerback in Julian Neal. Macdonald also allowed Boye Mafe to leave while putting Derick Hall in position to take on a larger load. All these moves have given them a defense that Macdonald can turn into an even better one than we saw last year.

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