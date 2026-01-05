Ranking all 4 potential Seattle Seahawks divisional round opponents by threat level

The Seattle Seahawks ended their 2025 season on the best possible note. Now the real game begins. The NFL playoffs are set to kick off on Saturday afternoon, as the Los Angeles Rams visit a Carolina Panthers team that upset them just a few weeks ago.

Those are two of Seattle's potential opponents for the next round of the playoffs, so you can bet they'll be watching with great interest from their couches. LA and Carolina are not the only threats to this team, though. They also have to worry about another rival and a long-time conference contender.

Let's break down all four of their potential divisional round opponents and rank them by threat level.

4. Carolina Panthers (8-9, -69)

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs on field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

We'll begin with the team that's just happy to be here after winning the NFC South on a technicality. The Panthers have improved a great deal since finishing with two wins in 2023, but they still have a longway to go before they're ready to win a playoff game.

Despite their upset win over the Rams, it would come as a shock if they could pull it off again. Even if they somehow advance, Carolina would get blasted out of the next round in spectacular fashion. Bryce Young needs to grow more and get better weapons before they're even ready to really compete at this level.

3. Green Bay Packers (9-7-1, +31)

Green Bay Packers safety Jaylin Simpson (38) leaves the field after their game Sunday, January 4, 2026 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 16-3. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was a moment around midseason when Green Bay looked like the toughest team in the NFC. A shocking home loss to Carolina shattered that idea though, and the Packers are trending down more than any other contender on this side of the bracket, having lost the last four games on their schedule.

Given Jordan Love's poor track record in big games, it's difficult to even see them beating the 49ers in the Wild Card round, let alone taking down the Seahawks in Seattle.

2. San Francisco 49ers (12-5, +66)

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders perform during the first half at Levi's Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Now we arrive at the real threats, both of which will be coming out of the NFC West. Even though the Seahawks just dominated the 49ers on their own field, it would be a mistake to write this team off.

They have a better point differential than the second-seeded Bears and third-seeded Eagles and they'll be getting Fred Warner back in the lineup, providing a huge boost to their defense. Philly should be on upset watch next weekend.

1. Los Angeles Rams (12-5, +172)

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Truthfully there's only one team that really scares us entering the postseason - and it's the one that's given Seattle the most trouble this season. If you combine their two matchups from earlier this season, the Rams lead by one point and just a handful of yards over Seattle after splitting their regular season games.

LA did lose to of its last three games and hasn't been quite as dominant. Still, this is definitely the most dangerous team in the playoffs not named the Seahawks. If the Super Bowl does not end up going to LA or Seattle, it will come as a big surprise.

