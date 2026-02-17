Seahawks Getting Slap in the Face From NFL After Super Bowl Win

The Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl champions and have been given their second Lombardi Trophy as a reward. It isn’t their only reward entitled to after their Super Bowl title. They are also entitled to the title of best team in the league, a Super Bowl parade, financial benefits, and a yearlong celebration from the NFL.

The NFL could take away one of the rewards of the Seahawks right at the beginning of the 2026 NFL Season. It is customary for the reigning Super Bowl champs to host the first game of the season as an ode to the champs, yet the NFL might have an international game to kick off the season. The 2026 NFL Season should open up with the red-hot Seattle Seahawks hosting a Thursday Night Football game in Lumen Field.

Why is it a slap in the face from the league

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) makes a catch to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The NFL is close to announcing the first game of the 2026 season on a Wednesday matchup. This game would be in Australia between the Seahawks’ NFC West Divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. These are teams that the Seahawks defeated twice, including in the playoffs.

This is the NFL’s attempt to keep growing the sport into international countries for more fan growth and more money. They are willing to use the popular names of the 49ers and the Rams to spread the popularity, even if it is at the risk of damaging their image of treatment towards a Super Bowl champ.

Since 2004, there have been two occasions where the reigning Super Bowl champion hasn’t played in the inaugural game of the season. In 2013, the Baltimore Ravens had their first game on the road due to a scheduling conflict with the Baltimore Orioles. In 2019, the New England Patriots hosted their first game, but the league decided to let the inaugural game be the Green Bay Packers at the Chicago Bears in honor of the 100th year of the league.

The Seahawks deserve better

For the league to give the Rams and 49ers the inaugural game on an international field shows the NFL doesn’t care as much about honoring their champions as they do trying to get more money and give the spotlight to name-brand teams and cities. The City of Seattle is one of the most dedicated sports towns in the United States. The Seahawks have been one of the most consistently winning teams over the last 20 years.

The Seahawks have brought a lot of attention to the NFL as an underdog team that made its way to the top. They started the 2025 season with 6000-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, created an elite defense that resembles a new Legion of Boom called the Dark Side Defense, and created one of the biggest redemption stories ever in quarterback Sam Darnold.

The NFL is willing to pull all of those incredible storylines into the rearview for territorial and financial gains. Even if the Seahawks do host a Thursday Night Football game, it would be a slap in the face for the Seahawks.

