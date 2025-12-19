Emotional Mike Macdonald comments on Seahawks' comeback: "This is who we are"

Over his first two years in Seattle, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has repeated a familiar set of buzzwords: commitment, alignment, complementary football. Yet the idea he has circled back to more than any other since arriving in the Pacific Northwest is a simpler one: identity.

Thursday night's thrilling, 38-37 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams stands as Exhibit A of the type of identity Macdonald has been after.

"All that stuff we've talked about since we walked in the door is real..." Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald

Like many before it, this was the type of game cynics could point to as evidence against Seattle’s Super Bowl credentials. For much of the first 52 minutes, the Rams appeared to be the better team, while the Seahawks were again plagued by turnovers (three).

But trailing 30–14 with 8:03 remaining, Seattle scored 14 points in less than two minutes to force overtime. After allowing a Rams touchdown to open the extra period, the Seahawks responded with a 64-yard, nine-play march before Sam Darnold found tight end Eric Saubert for the game-winning two-point conversion.

"I’m just so proud of our group, I mean this is who we are… we set out to prove to ourselves who we were as a team."



Coach Mike Macdonald blown away by the heart, resilience and effort of his #Seahawks to rally from down 16 with 7 minutes left to beat the Rams in overtime.



He’s almost out of breath.



“This is who we are. This is what we do.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/n5eB65MeYJ — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 19, 2025

What the Seahawks proved in front of a national audience is their worthiness of being considered the best team in the NFL's best division. Their 12-3 record sits atop the NFC West and if the playoffs were to begin today they'd be the conference's number one seed, earning themselves a first round bye and home field throughout the playoffs.

With two games remaining Mike Macdonald's squad has a chance to do something the Seahawks franchise has never accomplished - win 14 regular season games. Based on what they showed us last night, this team might just be poised to handle anything that comes their way.

"There’s a lot that did not go our way today… but I’ll tell you what, the resiliency is… the relentlessness is there, the character of this team is there and they have each other’s backs."

Bruce Irvin apologizes for mocking Sam Darnold after comeback win

Seahawks clinch playoff berth with wildest regular season rally ever

Seahawks’improbable comeback breaks a 50-year long NFL streak