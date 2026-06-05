Seahawks 2027 Mock Draft Secures Future of Seattle's Defensive Line

The Seattle Seahawks won a title with their impressive defense leading the way. In just their second season under head coach Mike Macdonald, they were the No. 1 scoring defense, surrendering just 292 points on the year.

This season, their defense is expected to be just as dangerous. Even with players such as free safety Coby Bryant, EDGE Boye Mafe, and cornerback Riq Woolen leaving in free agency, the Seahawks defense has a mix of veteran leaders and upcoming youngsters to lean on.

Many of their veteran leaders on the defensive line, however, are nearing their mid 30s. That's why Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has them targeting Minnesota defensive end Anthony Smith in his recent 2027 NFL mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 30: Anthony Smith, EDGE, Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Anthony Smith celebrates during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Sobleski points out that DeMarcus Lawrence is 34 years old and that Leonard Williams will be 32 and Jarran Reed will turn 33 by the end of the year. He also says Uchenna Nwosu is a free agent in 2027, and Smith can help replace them.

"Minnesota's Anthony Smith adds instant flexibility along the front thanks to his 6'6", 285-pound frame. The first-team All-Big Ten performer set career-highs last season with 17.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. He can work off the edge and even from a two-point stance, while reducing down in sub-packages depending on the situation," Sobleski wrote.

"Head coach/defensive play-caller Mike Macdonald can use Smith's size and length as a chess piece alongside or opposite the recently re-signed Derick Hall, as well as Byron Murphy II."

2025 was a breakout season for Smith, who was nearly as effective against the run as he was when rushing the passer. He might not be the most well-known name in the upcoming class, but if he has another season similar to his last, that will change in a hurry.

Anthony Smith would give Seahawks a young trio to lead front seven

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II celebrates after recovering a fumble against the New England Patriots. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Even if the Seahawks begin to lose their older veterans, they have two building blocks figured out. Byron Murphy is coming off a breakout season that saw him rack up seven sacks from the interior.

They also recently signed Derick Hall to a three-year, $42 million extension. Hall had just two sacks in 2025, but he had eight in 2024 and will likely be asked to do more with Mafe now in Cincinnati.

Adding Smith to the mix would give them a dangerous trio that could ensure their front seven remains dangerous for years to come.

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