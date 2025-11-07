What Sam Darnold said about new Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed and his speed
The NFL trade deadline was good to the Seattle Seahawks. While they might have moved the needle more with a blockbuster move for someone like Maxx Crosby, Seattle's aggressive acquisition of Rashid Shaheed should help expand Seattle's offense in several ways.
The first and most obvious thing you need to know about Shaheed is that he has elite game speed - and is as potent a vertical threat as there is in the league right now.
Here's what starting quarterback Sam Darnold had to say about Seattle's newest addition when he spoke with reporters on Thursday.
Adding Shaheed to the mix will also open things up for other skill players.
For one thing, it will discourage opposing defenses from double covering Jaxon Smith-Njigba, which will get more and more common as he approaches Calvin Johnson's all-time single season receiving yards record. Although thus far, even tight double teams haven't been effective in slowing him down.
For another, defensive coordinators will also be forced to play more nickel and dime coverages. Heading into Week 10, the Seahawks have faced base defensive alignments more than any other team in the league this year.
That's the biggest reason why Seattle's run game is lagging behind - and facing lighter boxes will help Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet get the rushing attack going.
For an encore, Shaheed also gives the Seahawks a huge new weapon on special teams. They have an already strong return game, with rookie Tory Horton leading the NFL in punt return yards. Shaheed is a threat on punts as well as kickoff returns, where he's totaled 904 yards on 39 career attempts.
