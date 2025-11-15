All Seahawks

Sam Darnold dominating all NFL quarterbacks in 5 different categories

According to Pro Football Focus, Seahawks QB Sam Darnold has the highest grade at his position in five different situatio

Tim Weaver

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) smiles while leaving the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.
Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) smiles while leaving the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. / Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Sam Darnold's early success with the Seattle Seahawks this season could be written off as a small sample size. Now that he's played nine games, that particular argument is now irrelevant.

The verdict is not only has Darnold continued perorming at the high level we saw last season in Minnesota, but he's elevated his game to the next level and is now unquestionably one of the game's best starters.

If you don't want to take our word for it, observe the multitude of ways that Darnold is out-performing every other quarterback in the league according to Pro Football Focus.

Going by their grades, Darnold is the NFL's best on 10+ yard passes, against the blitz, on play action, against single coverage and when kept clean in the pocket.

PFF: Sam Darnold = QB1

Going by the more traditional stats Darnold is also thriving. He's pretty much on pace to match last year's 3-1 TD/INT ratio, but he's boosted his yards per attempt to a league-best 9.9, and his 77.7 QBR is now No. 1 in the league, three points higher than Patrick Mahomes.

In some advanced metrics Darnold is a bit behind the league's best. In EPA he ranks 11th at 43.8. However, more numbers have him at or near the top, including RAW quarterback rating (first at 78.2) and success rate (second at 53.78%).

Darnold's three-year, $100.5 million contract was supposed to be an overpay, but it hasn't taken long for him to prove that it's actually the most team-friendly deal for any starter in the NFL right now.

By this time next year, we should be hearing about Darnold and the Seahawks negotiating a new long-term contract that will reset the market at quarterback.

