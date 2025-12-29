Analyst warns Seahawks of Sam Darnold not being reliable after win over Panthers

It wasn’t a clear and decisive 27-10 win for the Seattle Seahawks over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, all across the board. While the defense and special teams had great moments, the Seahawks’ offense had another slow start.

The offensive line looked overpowered at times, and quarterback Sam Darnold showed some mental lapses. That being said, the Seahawks had a much more impressive performance in the second half as the defense helped set up excellent scoring situations.

In a game where many experts believed Panthers quarterback Bryce Young would be the star of the show, Darnold delivered a better overall performance and had some great moments.

This wasn’t the result many Seahawks fans wanted to see after leading the team to a 38-37 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16. Many expected Darnold to attempt to throw many deep passes and make stellar plays, but he showed his ability to overcome early mistakes to lead a team to a decisive win over a potential playoff team.

While some experts are pleased with Darnold’s continuous ability to stay calm and rebound in the same game, others are critical of his overall consistency. CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell was among the few who felt Darnold is unreliable as the quarterback of a potential Super Bowl contender.