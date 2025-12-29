Analyst warns Seahawks of Sam Darnold not being reliable after win over Panthers
It wasn’t a clear and decisive 27-10 win for the Seattle Seahawks over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, all across the board. While the defense and special teams had great moments, the Seahawks’ offense had another slow start.
The offensive line looked overpowered at times, and quarterback Sam Darnold showed some mental lapses. That being said, the Seahawks had a much more impressive performance in the second half as the defense helped set up excellent scoring situations.
In a game where many experts believed Panthers quarterback Bryce Young would be the star of the show, Darnold delivered a better overall performance and had some great moments.
This wasn’t the result many Seahawks fans wanted to see after leading the team to a 38-37 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16. Many expected Darnold to attempt to throw many deep passes and make stellar plays, but he showed his ability to overcome early mistakes to lead a team to a decisive win over a potential playoff team.
While some experts are pleased with Darnold’s continuous ability to stay calm and rebound in the same game, others are critical of his overall consistency. CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell was among the few who felt Darnold is unreliable as the quarterback of a potential Super Bowl contender.
“I don’t think he’s reliable in the moment. I think he’s had his moments, but you need somebody who is going to be reliable when you have to go on a three or four-game run to win a Super Bowl. I don’t know if you can trust Sam Darnold to consistently deliver every single time you’re going to do against the best competition in the league."
“Even today, he was not fantastic and they did get the win but, once again, there were a couple of blunders that make you go ‘uh oh.’ This will come back to bite you in the end against better teams.”
It is clear that analysts like Kanell try to see the big picture, but they are too caught up in the moment to realize what players ike Darnold have done overall this season. Darnold’s biggest problems are his early mistakes, which can result in turnovers.
There are many aspects of this season, especially in the second half of the season, where Darnold has been able to quickly pick up certain defensive schemes and find the consistent throws to players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and AJ Barner.
Darnold had a rough start with a fumble and the interception that was somehow ruled in bounds. He finished the game completing 18-of-27 for 147 yards, a touchdown, an interception, a QBR of 25.3, and a passer rating of 77.2. Darnold was able to find some tight windows to throw to as the game progressed, much like the previous week against the Rams.
The Panthers have the ability to make good quarterbacks change their gameplan and make them adjust. This is the case with Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew and Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love.
Darnold’s vulnerability has shown since the Week 11 loss to the Rams, where he threw four interceptions. He still adjusted and almost helped Seattle win in a nearly impossible setting. Since that Week 11 game, Darnold has been tested by every defensive coordinator with different blitzing schemes and attempts to shut down the running game.
Darnold has his tough moments early, but he has shown the ability to carry the Seahawks to six consecutive wins. In the last six games, Darnold has completed 112-of-179 of his passes for 1,309 yards, eight touchdowns, four interceptions, and a passer rating of 90.3. In that time, he has been sacked 15 times and has limited some turnovers.
Most of all, Darnold has shown poise to override the mistakes of the offense, including mistakes from other players. He can use those changes to become more efficient plays and more sustainable drives late in the game.
There will still be hate on Darnold because experts want perfection, but Darnold is reliable when it matters the most, late in the game, with a calm and determined mindset.
It doesn’t matter if Darnold and the offense might not be the reason the Seahawks are a potential Super Bowl-contending team. That’s why the Seahawks have an elite defense, a clutch special teams, a solid set of coaches, and a stout roster from across the board.
