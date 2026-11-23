The Seattle Seahawks are full speed ahead as they embark on their final seven weeks of the 2026 season.

The Seahawks are in the thick of things in a playoff race that could very well come down to the final week of the season. Here's a look at the best, worst, and likeliest scenarios for the Seahawks as they approach the second half of their year.

Best-Case Scenario: Seahawks Win Another Super Bowl

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the podium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are absolutely still in the running and can win the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Valentine's Day. The defense remains elite and is still the top-ranked unit in the league, and that alone gives them a chance to win on any given Sunday.

The Seahawks' defense is putting up historic numbers and is in the running to become the best defense of a generation.

The Seahawks defense has allowed the fewest yards through 10 games of any defense since 1999. pic.twitter.com/zRIoiHwTKz — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) November 16, 2026

The defense has kept the Seahawks in virtually every game this season. Seattle was within one possession of taking a lead in every fourth quarter for the first 10 weeks. The only game the Seahawks have not won or lost by more than three points was against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, when they gave up two late touchdowns to D'Andre Swift, putting the game out of reach.

The Seahawks' defense is always going to give them a chance to win, and that could give them a chance to march all the way to the Lombardi Trophy for a second year in a row.

Worst-Case Scenario: Seahawks Collapse, Miss Playoffs

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas reacts after making a tackle of Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the defense has been exceptional, the offense is holding them back. If the offense had not committed a turnover or scored on a drive in which they didn't in three of their losses, there's an argument to be made that the Seahawks could be 9-1 going into their bye week.

The offense has had its fair share of struggles, and it could be what costs them a spot in the playoffs or a chance to move on in the postseason.

Sam Darnold has been battling injuries all season long, but the hope is that he is fully healthy following the bye week and can recapture the magic he had during the playoffs last season, when he did not commit a single turnover. If Darnold can cut out his mistakes from his game, the Seahawks' offense will be in good shape, and they should have a chance to win every game.

Sam Darnold is the QB most affected by pressure, and Caleb Williams is the least affected: pic.twitter.com/OTdIDK1DQQ — SūmerSports (@SumerSports) November 17, 2026

Likeliest Scenario: Seahawks Become Wild Card, Lose vs. 49ers in Playoffs

Brock Purdy scrambles and looks to throw a pass against Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are fighting for a wild card spot with the 49ers, three games ahead of them in the NFC West standings with seven games to go. The Niners have been the most dominant team in the NFC this season, and they look poised to be the team representing the conference in the Super Bowl in February.

Their Week 12 contest against them at Levi's Stadium should be a good litmus test to see where Seattle is compared to the best. During their Week 5 matchup, the Seahawks were right there with the 49ers, holding a lead going into the fourth quarter. However, a touchdown to Brandin Cooks and a late field goal from Eddy Pineiro ultimately did the Seahawks in.

The Niners look like a well-oiled machine, averaging a league-best 31.6 points per game. The top-scoring offense against the No. 1 defense in terms of yards should make for a great potential playoff matchup. With San Francisco likely holding home-field advantage and given their recent play, I'd lean toward the Niners winning that matchup.

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