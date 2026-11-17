I’ve been fairly open in recent times about my preference for the Seattle Seahawks sticking with Drew Lock at quarterback. Yesterday, Mike Macdonald came out and stated in no uncertain terms that Sam Darnold will be getting his job back when health allows. Not my preference, but I can still seek to understand it. So here are three reasons why Sam is the guy.

1: Loyalty

This first one is nice and simple. The Seahawks won the super bowl about nine months ago, and they did it with Sam Darnold at quarterback. For most of the people in this organization right now, it’s the one and only super bowl they’ve won. I can certainly understand why the team would feel obligated to let Sam play while there’s any hint of ambiguity on who to play.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lock has mostly played weak defenses this season, while Darnold’s struggles have largely come at the hands of stronger units. He’s also been without his top running backs for most of his games. That’s enough to open the door, and given what Sam did last season, maybe it’s just a matter of respect. He’s earned himself a few more rolls of the dice.

2: Super Bowl Or Bust

This is probably the ‘best’ reason I can come up with. Maybe the Seahawks believe that Drew Lock has a ceiling lower than winning a championship. Maybe there’s a higher floor with Drew, and maybe there’s more stability to be a playoff team, but when you’re playing a team like the 49ers, Bears, or Vikings, he’s just not going to be able to do enough to get the win.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darnold, while he’s fully capable of playing some truly awful football, has accessed that ceiling quite a bit here. The ceiling that allowed him to be an MVP candidate in the first half of the season, or out-duel Matthew Stafford to win the NFC. Maybe the assumption concerning Lock is wrong, but if the goal is to win it all, then you play the player who can accomplish that.

3: Collecting More Data Points

This is the one that feels a little more cynical to me. But even still, on some level, I get it. The Seattle Seahawks are a few months away from making a massive decision on Sam Darnold’s future. The decision they make will have a giant effect on the team for the next several seasons. They have to get it right. And right now, they’re not working with a lot of data.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts after a win against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darnold has missed several games this year, has played through injuries in some of the games he’s played, and has been without several key teammates. Maybe they feel like they have to give Darnold these last seven starts to make sure they know exactly what it is before they make a decision. Even if it costs them a chance to defend their title this year.

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