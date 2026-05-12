4 Things on the Seahawks’ 2026 NFL Schedule Wishlist

The Seattle Seahawks are about to find out what their 2026 NFL schedule looks like.

While they already know their opponents and it might not bring much buzz to the players themselves, there are a few wrinkles that could help or hurt the Seahawks.

Here is a look at five things the Seahawks should hope for when it comes to their schedule:

Chiefs Early in the Season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid pre game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch, Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a strategic advantage to catching the Chiefs before they find their mid-season rhythm. Historically, Andy Reid-led teams are juggernauts in November and December, but they can be vulnerable in September as they integrate new personnel.

Patrick Mahomes is also recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in December, meaning there's a chance he won't be ready for the start of the season, or at the very least, not 100 percent.

For the Seahawks, facing Kansas City at Lumen Field in Week 2 or 3 would capitalize on a loud home-field advantage before the Chiefs' offense gets in their rhythm.

Additionally, it allows Seattle’s defense to face elite competition before the inevitable wear and tear of a 17-game season takes a toll on the roster’s depth.

Bye Week in November or December

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during the NFL Annual League Meeting. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For a Seahawks team that usually travels more miles than almost any other franchise, a late-season breather is preferred. An early Week 5 bye often leaves a team running on fumes by the time the NFC West divisional race heats up in January.

A November break provides a critical window for injured starters to return without missing the postseason push and gives the coaching staff a 14-day window to self-scout and implement the specific changes needed to beat divisional rivals like the San Francisco 49ers or Los Angeles Rams in the second half.

Fewer Cold Weather Games in December, January

Seattle Seahawks fans cheer during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

While Seattle brings its own weather challenges, the Seahawks’ offensive identity often relies on explosive vertical plays that can be neutralized by the heavy winds and frozen sod of East Coast or Midwest winters.

With road games against teams like the Philadelphia Eagles or Denver Broncos, the ideal 2026 schedule would tuck those trips into the temperate window of October.

Minimizing exposure to chilly temperatures in late December keeps the playbook wide open, allowing the Seahawks to maintain their scoring efficiency rather than being forced into a slog that favors heavier, traditional cold-weather rosters.

Arizona Cardinals in Week 18

Arizona Cardinals running back Michael Carter rushes and stiff arms Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Ending the season against the Cardinals has become a favorable trend for the Seahawks, and 2026 should be no different. Ideally, the Seahawks would host the Cardinals at home for the finale.

Not only does this minimize travel during the most exhausting week of the year, but it also provides a familiar divisional opponent that Seattle has historically matched up well against.

If the Seahawks are battling for a Wild Card spot or a higher seed, facing a rebuilding Cardinals squad at Lumen Field offers a much higher win probability than playing the Niners or Rams.

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